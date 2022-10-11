ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

Concerns aired regarding proposed new roundabout

At their Thursday night meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took up a proposed roundabout in Oak Bluffs, slated for the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue extensions. This follows a Sept. 12 recommendation to the full commission by the MVC Land Use Planning subcommittee to hold a...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Suspect allegedly flees police at 100 mph

A Tisbury man who allegedly fled from police at speeds estimated at 100 mph through three towns Thursday night on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road ultimately crashed into the woods, according to police. On Friday, Zander Amaral was in Edgartown District Court facing charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor...
EDGARTOWN, MA

