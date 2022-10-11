Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Concerns aired regarding proposed new roundabout
At their Thursday night meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took up a proposed roundabout in Oak Bluffs, slated for the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue extensions. This follows a Sept. 12 recommendation to the full commission by the MVC Land Use Planning subcommittee to hold a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Suspect allegedly flees police at 100 mph
A Tisbury man who allegedly fled from police at speeds estimated at 100 mph through three towns Thursday night on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road ultimately crashed into the woods, according to police. On Friday, Zander Amaral was in Edgartown District Court facing charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor...
