WOOD COUNTY — On Saturday, Oct. 29th, the Wisconsin Departments of Health Services and Justice are sponsoring a prescription drug take back event throughout Wisconsin. Take-back events provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of medications. Remember to never flush or drain unused/expired prescription medications. These substances can contaminate our water supply if not disposed of properly. Parents, guardians, grandparents, and other adults who spend time with youth are especially encouraged to participate in an effort to prevent prescription drugs from being taken and misused.

WOOD COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO