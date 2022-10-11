HAVERHILL -- Haverhill Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, the school department announced Sunday evening. The teacher's union and the school department did not reach an agreement, so the teachers will strike. The Haverhill YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will be open for children during the day. Parents of kids who are registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA, will receive an email directly from the YMCA about childcare options. Parents of kids who are enrolled in Haverhill Public Schools grades K - 4, but not registered for before-school or after-school programs at...

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO