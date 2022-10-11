Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”...
Marjorie Taylor Greene debate - live: Far-Right Republican faces off against Democratic challenger in Georgia
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won’t say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
WVNews
Jan. 6 hearings were memorable even without many soundbites
What will we remember from the House hearings investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol?. Certainly not partisan squabbling, because with just two Republicans opposed to Trump on the panel, there was none. Congress scholar Molly Reynolds thinks this will be “the only congressional committee in history to have all of its recorded votes be unanimous.”
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senate debate
Sunday's debate for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat up for election this year. Republican Herschel Walker has declined to participate; U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver will attend.
Facing South Florida: Parkland Shooter Sentencing Trial Verdict
Jim goes one-on-one with Fred Guttenberg about the jury's verdict of life in prison with no parole for the Parkland shooter. Guttenberg's daughter Jaime, was one of the 17 victims. Guest: Fred Guttenberg/JAIME'S FATHER
WVNews
Iranian officials say Tehran prison blaze killed 4 inmates
CAIRO (AP) — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death...
WVNews
Assailants kill 11 troops and injure 15 at training ground, Russia says
At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured in a shooting Saturday at a military training base in the Belgorod region of Russia, which serves as a staging ground for the war in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. The ministry said the victims were volunteers “who expressed a...
WVNews
China party meets to grant Xi Jinping 5 more years in office
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue a...
WVNews
Malta marks 5 years since journalist killed, seeks justice
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta on Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of the car bomb slaying of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia with calls for justice, just two days after two key suspects reversed course and pleaded guilty to murder on the first day of their trial. The archbishop...
WVNews
Russia's escalation won't turn tide of the war
LONDON — Russia’s efforts to counter Ukrainian advances by pounding Kyiv and other cities with missiles and mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists represent a significant escalation in the seven-month old war, but are unlikely to shift the dynamics of a conflict now clearly tilting in favor of Ukraine, Western intelligence assessments and military experts say.
