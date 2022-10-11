ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Tom Brady fined for kicking Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during Buccaneers win

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in Tampa’s 21-15 win on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play while sacking Brady. Brady’s kick went unpenalized during the game. The 15-yard penalty on Jarrett allowed Tampa Bay to continue its drive — Jarrett’s sack would have created a fourth-and-15, a likely punt and a chance for Atlanta to mount a game-winning drive — and ultimately run out the clock.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman “It’s The Lack Of Execution”

Marcus Freeman talked in length in his post-game press conference about the need for his team to execute. Something the Irish struggled to do in its 16-14 loss to Stanford. One bright spot for the Irish in the game was the play of wide receiver Tobias Merriweather who was on the receiving end of a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Pyne.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
247Sports

Browns Make Several Roster Moves Before Patriots Game

The Browns have announced several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game with the New England Patriots. Yesterday it was announced that cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney would not play Sunday. Today, it was confirmed that recent acquisitions linebacker Deion Jones and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison will not suit up for this game. As a result, despite the infusion of talent this week, the Browns' run defense will be more vulnerable than it was last week, due to the loss of Clowney.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry

Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Alabama coaching staff, Bill O'Brien questioned after loss at Tennessee

Alabama's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, received questions throughout Saturday's upset loss at Tennessee. It was the first time in more than 100 years an opposing team hung 52 points on the Crimson Tide. Alabama appeared set up for the game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left, but Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal try sailed wide right, giving the Vols enough time over two plays to move 45 yards into range to try their own.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
247Sports

Saturday's transactions could foretell promising news for Packers' Rashan Gary

Saturday's transactions could symbolize good news for Rashan Gary, who popped up on the Packers' practice report this week with a toe injury. Sans Gary, the Packers would go into Sunday's game against the Jets with only Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare and Jonathan Garvin at outside linebacker. Rather than elevating either one of Kobe Jones or Jonathan Garvin from the practice squad, the Packers stood pat with the players already at their disposal. That may very well include Gary, who didn't practice on Thursday but worked in a limited capacity on Friday to end the week.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy