Saturday's transactions could symbolize good news for Rashan Gary, who popped up on the Packers' practice report this week with a toe injury. Sans Gary, the Packers would go into Sunday's game against the Jets with only Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare and Jonathan Garvin at outside linebacker. Rather than elevating either one of Kobe Jones or Jonathan Garvin from the practice squad, the Packers stood pat with the players already at their disposal. That may very well include Gary, who didn't practice on Thursday but worked in a limited capacity on Friday to end the week.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO