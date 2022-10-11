Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Jacoby Brissett says there's 'no excuse' for costly mistakes; Garrett, Clowney, Ward not practicing, more
BEREA, Ohio -- Most NFL observers felt the Cleveland Browns formula for winning in 2022 with the team's franchise quarterback serving an eleven-game suspension was to play good defense, special teams and manage the game on offense. In 2021, the Browns finished 8-9 and out of the playoffs, primarily due...
247Sports
Tom Brady fined for kicking Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during Buccaneers win
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in Tampa’s 21-15 win on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play while sacking Brady. Brady’s kick went unpenalized during the game. The 15-yard penalty on Jarrett allowed Tampa Bay to continue its drive — Jarrett’s sack would have created a fourth-and-15, a likely punt and a chance for Atlanta to mount a game-winning drive — and ultimately run out the clock.
Watch: Marcus Freeman “It’s The Lack Of Execution”
Marcus Freeman talked in length in his post-game press conference about the need for his team to execute. Something the Irish struggled to do in its 16-14 loss to Stanford. One bright spot for the Irish in the game was the play of wide receiver Tobias Merriweather who was on the receiving end of a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Pyne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns Make Several Roster Moves Before Patriots Game
The Browns have announced several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game with the New England Patriots. Yesterday it was announced that cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney would not play Sunday. Today, it was confirmed that recent acquisitions linebacker Deion Jones and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison will not suit up for this game. As a result, despite the infusion of talent this week, the Browns' run defense will be more vulnerable than it was last week, due to the loss of Clowney.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
247Sports
Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry
Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
247Sports
Alabama coaching staff, Bill O'Brien questioned after loss at Tennessee
Alabama's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, received questions throughout Saturday's upset loss at Tennessee. It was the first time in more than 100 years an opposing team hung 52 points on the Crimson Tide. Alabama appeared set up for the game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left, but Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal try sailed wide right, giving the Vols enough time over two plays to move 45 yards into range to try their own.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Saturday's transactions could foretell promising news for Packers' Rashan Gary
Saturday's transactions could symbolize good news for Rashan Gary, who popped up on the Packers' practice report this week with a toe injury. Sans Gary, the Packers would go into Sunday's game against the Jets with only Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare and Jonathan Garvin at outside linebacker. Rather than elevating either one of Kobe Jones or Jonathan Garvin from the practice squad, the Packers stood pat with the players already at their disposal. That may very well include Gary, who didn't practice on Thursday but worked in a limited capacity on Friday to end the week.
Blake Shapen injury: Dave Aranda confirms head injury for Baylor QB following targeting penalty by WVU
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen exited Baylor’s 43-40 loss to West Virginia Thursday night after a hit to the head from Mountaineers’ defensive back Andrew Wilson-Lamp. Referees ejected the West Virginia defensive back for targeting. After the game, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda provided the latest on his starting quarterback.
Sean Clifford injury: Penn State QB replaced by Drew Allar due to issue with right shoulder
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford exited the Nittany Lions’ game against Michigan early in the fourth quarter and entered the medical tent. Clifford reportedly hurt his shoulder, according to FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft, who saw the quarterback motion toward his right shoulder. Five-star freshman quarterback Drew Allar entered to replace Clifford.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0