Make your NFC North picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance at our weekly prize
The Lions are on bye this week, but our MLive Prop Bet Showdown never takes a week off! This week’s contest tackles Detroit’s NFC North rivals the Packers and Vikings with 10 questions about their Week 6 matchups with the Jets and Dolphins, respectively. The person that answers...
Rams inactives: Donald, Kupp and Higbee all active vs. Panthers
The Rams listed five players as questionable to play in Week 6 against the Panthers, including Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee. Sean McVay said he expected all three of them to play Sunday, and all three are indeed active. That’s good news for the Rams, who have been...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code MLIVEFULL and Red Wings vs. Devils picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NHL will be heading into its first weekend of the season, so there’s no better time than now to sign up for...
WATCH: Harrison Smith catches absurd interception
The Minnesota Vikings held a 7-3 lead when the Dolphins got the ball back at the end of the first half. Harrison Smith decided to make something happen to try and flip the fortune of the game for the purple and gold. After the Dolphins had already there the ball...
