ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb County, TX

Migrant remains filling up South Texas morgue after spike in recent drownings

By Sandra Sanchez
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQwZZ_0iURSxcX00

LAREDO, Texas ( Border Report ) — Webb County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern has already performed three autopsies on this busy day, and four unidentified migrants remain in her packed coolers still waiting for an examination.

Her facility, located on the outskirts of Laredo, are so full that some remains are stacked three to a table, she told Border Report as she gave a recent tour.

Outside, three portable refrigerated trailers hold an overflow of patients.

This forensic facility serves 11 counties on the South Texas border and has seen an unprecedented number of migrant remains sent there this past year, many due to drownings from up river in Eagle Pass in Maverick County.

UPDATE: 9 migrants drown in Rio Grande trying to reach South Texas

In total currently there are 260 “border crossers,” as she calls them, stored at the Webb County Medical Examiner’s office waiting to be claimed by relatives, for DNA identification and for other information that might help them locate relatives and home countries of the deceased.

“This is unprecedented what’s happening in Maverick County,” Stern said on Friday as she showed Border Report her facility, which recently added a new wing, including cooler and inspection areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUTdH_0iURSxcX00
The Webb County Medical Examiner’s office serves 11 counties on the Texas-Mexico border. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“We’ve never seen people crossing in numbers like they are,” she said.

Last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement helped to rescue 37 migrants who struggled as waters rose in the Rio Grande due to heavy rains in Eagle Pass, in Maverick County, Texas. Nine migrants drowned.

Despite the dangers, however, migrants continue to cross, and she says the medical examiner’s office also receives at least one drowning victim per week from Val Verde County, where the border town of Del Rio is located.

Del Rio Sector emerges as busiest for migrant encounters in July

With 260 migrant remains at her facility now, she recently had to tell the other counties she serves that she was unable to take in additional migrant bodies.

”In the last month we’ve hit capacity despite having six coolers, and so I did send a memo out to all the JP jurisdictions that we cover to ask them to call me before they send a border crosser to see if we have space and that only applies to the border crossers not any other deaths,” Stern said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2goSlS_0iURSxcX00
Dr. Corinne Stern has been the Webb County Chief Medical Examiner since 2007. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Aside from Maverick and Val Verde counties, the Laredo County Medical Examiner’s Office also serves the South Texas counties of Dimmit; Frio; Zavala; Jim Hogg; Duval; Lasalle; Starr and Zapata.

Webb County, with 275,000 residents, however, is the most populous and largest geographically for her to serve. In the entire state of Texas, it is the sixth-largest land mass.

She says it can take her staff almost three hours to get from one end of the county to another, and if they are on the border to retrieve remains she says the extraction can take several hours, tie up vehicles and in effect utilize most of her staff.

Then once the bodies are brought to the morgue, they conduct a “head to toe” full examination with multiple toe tags and tags on the body bag to ensure there are no mix ups, she said.

Her team has been working overtime to identify migrant remains, she said.

This includes earmarking any scars, tattoos and dental or other implants.

She said if a patient had an implant put in the United States, then registered serial numbers from the devices can help to give clues as to the person’s identity.

But if they are from other countries, as most migrants are, their sleuthing can take hours and days and sometimes weeks and months to identify remains.

To do so, Stern’s staff search through all clothing of the deceased, looking for micro seams that might appear altered. That’s where migrants tend to tuck tiny pieces of paper with phone numbers they intended to call after they reached their U.S. destination.

She says they have found numbers sewn in bras, headbangs and the hems of skirts and inside belts.

“The women will fold little papers and sew into seams of bra, into head bands. Men will sew into back of belts or write numbers on the back of belts. We know all the hiding places. We know where to look. They do that to keep their families safe from being extorted,” Stern said.

If they are carrying an ID card, she says they do not assume it to be correct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0ir4_0iURSxcX00
Examination tools used at the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office, which examines migrant remains for 11 border counties in South Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“We never use a card in the pocket to ID anybody, but it gives us a place to start,” she said. “If we have a name. We have a country. Then the consult calls to find if that person’s missing; and then from there we start talking to the family.”

But the coronavirus pandemic has also delayed their forensic quests.

DNA sent for analysis to the Center for Human Identification, a lab located in Fort Worth at the University of North Texas Health Science Center , became greatly backlogged when COVID-19 struck. At one point, it took years to get reports, but now Sterns says they receive information in a little over five months, if they’re lucky.

In the meantime, however, they must store the bodies at their facility while they wait to get information.

Sometimes when all else has been exhausted, Webb County will bury migrants in pauper graves in the city cemetery in Laredo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oaYcp_0iURSxcX00
Unidentified migrants are sometimes buried in the Laredo City Cemetery in pauper graves paid for by Webb County. The graves can be dug up if information on the deceased is later learned so remains can be sent to their families. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

This costs the county $1,800 to $2,500 per migrant, who are buried in caskets and given full burial services, she said. The graves are marked and if remains are later identified or family come to claim them, she said they can be dug up and sent back to their home countries.

In 2021, the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted autopsies on the remains of 297 migrants — and that’s the highest year count to date.

So far this calendar year, Stern says they have assisted 243 migrants. But that is minus one county — Brooks County — which stopped sending migrants to them in January and which has had about 80 migrant deaths already this year.

Watering stations a lifeline for migrants wandering under intense heat of South Texas

The majority of migrants die from hyperthermia and drownings, Stern said. But they also suffer from rattlesnake bites and blunt-force trauma from vehicular accidents, either getting thrown out of trucks or run over, she said.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said his county added a refrigerated trailer to store migrant bodies as drownings continued to rise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxwVQ_0iURSxcX00
Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber says they have added a refrigerated truck to store migrant bodies. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

There were 20 stored in the trailer a few weeks ago, but on Monday he told Border Report they had just five left. Three are Mexican nationals and he says he hopes the families will come claim them this week.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo who is running for re-election, is vice chairman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee. He told Border Report on Monday that if reelected he is up for chairman of this powerful committee that doles out funds to border communities and for border security. And he said he would make a priority adding more resources.

“I have tried to add funding under Democratic and Republican majorities but nothing yet, but next year, under my new position, (I) will push,” Cuellar said.

In the meantime, Stern says she continues to see an increase in children drowning and pregnant migrant women dying.

A few months ago, she said a Haitian woman who was full-term with pregnant female fetuses ran into the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, and the mother and babies died.

“She ended up on my autopsy table and I had to deliver two beautiful full-term female fetuses,” Stern said, speaking about the loss of the unborn babies.

Then a mother tried to cross with a 3-year-old and an infant “and they both drowned. The younger was air evacuated to San Antonio but he didn’t make it and I had a 3-year-old on my autopsy table. Three-year-olds should not be on my autopsy table,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Laredo, TX

Did you know that Laredo in Webb County, Texas, is the largest inland port in the United States?. Situated on the Rio Grande, Laredo is a major transportation and commercial center for trade with Mexico. In addition to its busy seaport, Laredo also has an airport and railroad terminal. Tomás...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four men already in prison get over five years to their sentence for attacking an inmate who is now in a vegetative state. The four men are Gilbert Arevalo, Antonio Cristian-Martinez, Orlando Flores-Duke, and Jamie Pecina. Court documents say the men were involved in an argument with the victim. It led to the victim being punched and kicked.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Webb County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Webb County, TX
City
Zapata, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Goyo Lopez is throwing his hat in the race for the LISD Board of Trustees District Five position. Lopez shares the inspiration to run came from his son. His son, who is an LISD student told Lopez to stop complaining about the issues Lopez has observed within the district and to do something about it.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Pets Alive Laredo celebrates 1,000 rescues

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization that focuses on helping the pet community is celebrating its 1,000 rescue. Pets Alive Laredo relocates animals to different homes across the nation in order to save them from shelters. Muñeca is the lucky 1,000 animal to be found a forever home...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo teen runs Chicago Marathon in honor of late father

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Running a marathon is never easy, especially without the help of your life-coach and mentor. TAMIU Student, Arabellah Hope Lozano, 19 has always used running as a way to bond with her family. Whether it was visiting Daytona, Florida, the Grand Canyon or Las Vegas, Arabellah...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Jim Hogg
kgns.tv

Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is arrested. Laredo Police arrested Roel Nuñez, 43 on Friday morning. Back in September, a fight was reported on the 3100 block of San Agustin Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Water break prompts early release for Laredo middle school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is releasing students at Christen Middle School on Friday, Oct 14. At 10:30 a.m. due to a water line break. Sixth grade students will be released at 10:30 a.m., while seventh graders will be released at 10:40 a.m. and eighth graders will be released at 10:50 a.m.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Heavy traffic congestion on San Bernardo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police officers are reporting heavy traffic at the 5600 block of San Bernardo Avenue. Traffic is backed up near the Walmart store. Laredo Police have officers directing traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect delays. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv

Three men sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three traffickers are sentenced for smuggling meth, heroin and cocaine for a criminal organization. Gustavo Arocha, Uriel Lopez and Juan Hinojosa pleaded guilty here in Laredo. According to court documents, the three tried to smuggle over 50 pounds of heroin and 200 pounds of cocaine to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Drowning#Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Border Report
kgns.tv

Four vehicle accident reported on Saunders

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, a four-vehicle crash happened at the 4700 block of Saunders Street. As a result, two westbound lanes are closed. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect...
kgns.tv

String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo neighborhood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their car doors after an unusual string of burglaries were reported in a north Laredo neighborhood. It was a rude awakening for not only one family but for four families. A burglar or burglars had broken into...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD discusses recent flu outbreak

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The UISD Board of Trustees held its business and instructional committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon where they discussed the effects of the flu season. Even though it happens every year, UISD says one of its schools has already been hit hard. UISD is discussing a recent...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgns.tv

Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of men who were allegedly involved in a recent theft case. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft happened at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83. One of the men believed to be involved in theft was...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredoans fill the room for mayoral debate

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held the final political forum for the mayoral candidates on Thursday evening. Eight of the ten candidates wanting the position were in attendance to answer questions and discuss some of the issues in the city. The Falcon Executive Conference Room at the...
kgns.tv

Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A beloved landmark in downtown Laredo that holds many memories of local moviegoers received some federal funds to have it restored to its glory days. It has been 75 years since the Laredo Plaza Theatre was built from the ground up. Leticia Palacios who lives downtown...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Farmer’s Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s harvest season which means it’s the perfect time to pick up some locally grown produce and homemade goods!. The El Cento de Laredo Farmer’s Market will be back at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo this weekend. Every month, the event brings local...
LAREDO, TX
KDAF

KDAF

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy