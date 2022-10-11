ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Billboard on California abortion access goes up in south Austin

By Abigail Jones
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new billboard in south Austin touts Californian abortion care. Why? California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign paid to put it there.

Last month, the Golden State’s governor launched billboards in several red states, which his campaign calls the most restrictive for abortion in the country. The billboards are popping up in Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign billboard in Austin in the 5700 block of South Congress Ave., just south of Stassney Lane. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Austin’s billboard, sitting on South Congress near Stassney Lane, reads, “Need an abortion? California is ready to help.”

The ad lists Newsom’s campaign as the buyer.

It also cites the Bible verse Mark 12:31, “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.”

Texas currently bans abortion with no exception for rape or incest.

