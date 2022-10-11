ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hispanic Heritage: DFW man brings dream to Wichita Falls

By Dylan Jimenez
 5 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manifesting a passion, into a dream come true.

“Ever since I was young when I was a kid, a teenager, I always loved cars. Especially, classic cars,” Ruben’s House of Classics Owner Ruben Rodriguez said.

Growing up in Oak Cliff, in the DFW Metroplex, Ruben worked as a master carpenter while working on cars on the side. Though he never had the money to restore a car for himself, he worked on cars with his brothers doing mechanical, electrical, and bodywork themselves.

Lowrider community forms life long bonds

Ruben would set off to start a few businesses but struggled to keep the doors open.

“People told me, ‘you can’t do it. you did it twice. it’s hard for you to do it again.’ And I did it again, and I did it here in Wichita Falls,” Rodriguez said.

About 11 years ago, Ruben and his wife, Debbie, moved to Wichita falls so she could be closer to her mom. From there, his business took off.

Ruben’s business began in a 4,000-square-foot shop where he did all the work himself for about three years.

“When I moved to Wichita Falls, I started my business again and didn’t think nothing of it. I just started a business and went from there. 11 years later, I’m known all over the country, all over the world,” Rodriguez said.

Ruben said though he faced struggles owning a business, he never gave up.

Now owning two businesses, the best part is finishing a car and making the customer happy.

Chef shares sweet success by teaching others

“It’s a dream of mine, you know, that I never thought I could fulfill,” Rodriguez said. “But me being an owner, being a Hispanic owner, you know, I’m one of the few that was able to succeed in having this done. Never took no for an answer. Never took no, I never gave up. In my heart, I knew what I was capable of.”

Now calling Wichita Falls home, Ruben said he’s grateful for the opportunities and open arms, he’s received over the years.

“Sometimes it’s going to be hard. A lot of times it’s going to be very hard,” Rodriguez said. “You’re going to struggle with money, going to struggle with clients, going to struggle running your business. You’re not too old, you’re not too young to start a business. Do your research, believe in yourself, and don’t let nobody tell you no.”

Click here to learn more about Ruben’s House of Classics.

