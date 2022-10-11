Union City girls finish 2nd at Hudson; Branch County brings home 12 medals

HUDSON, MI. — Over 40 teams made the trip to Hudson High School this past Saturday to compete in the Hudson Booster Cross Country Invitational. Among those 40 or so teams were three teams from right here in Branch County as the Bronson Vikings, the Union City Chargers and the Quincy Orioles all made the trip looking for cross country invitational glory.

Lower Division Race (349 students or below)

The Union City Lady Charger Cross Country team continued their amazing 2022 season, taking runner-up honors in the highly competitive invitational, taking second place in the Lower Division (349 students or below). Union City finished in second place overall with a score of 93 points, just behind the winners from Pettisville who took home the championship with a score of 72 points.

The Bronson Lady Vikings finished in seventh place overall with a score of 134 points, originally finishing in a tie for sixth place with Gorham-Fayette. The tie breaker for the event went to each team’s sixth runners, with Gorham-Fayette taking the tiebreaker to garner sixth place.

After the top two teams it was Manchester who finished in third place with a score of 121 points, followed by Hudson in fourth with 122 points; Pittsford in fifth with 129 points; Gorham-Fayette in sixth place with 134 points; Bronson in seventh place with 134 points; Sand Creek in eighth place with 178 points; Camden Frontier in ninth place with 211 points; Adrian Lenawee Christian in tenth place with 212 points; and Toledo Christian in eleventh place with 273 points.

Union City’s runner-up effort was paced by all five runners who finished inside the medals. Leading the way for the Chargers was sophomore Skyler Fraley who finished in twelfth place overall in a time of 21 minutes, 29.29 seconds. Not far behind was sophomore teammate Alissa Skirka who finished in seventeenth place in a time of 22 minutes, 3.01 seconds while freshman Murcie Wallen crossed the line in eighteenth place in a time of 22 minutes, 6.93 seconds. Rounding out the medals for Union City was freshman Elizabeth Arlt who finished in twenty-first place in a time of 22 minutes, 16.93 seconds and senior Kyla Burdick who finished in thirty-second place in a time of 23 minutes, 25.18 seconds.

Burdick was also honored as the recipient of the Hudson Booster Invitational Senior Award. The award is presented to an athlete that has run in the meet at least three years, has had success in the meet (Burdick medaled both last year and this season), one who holds a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher, and one who is a strong leader.

“Kyla (Burdick) definitely fits all these categories and has done an amazing job leading her team this year as team captain,” said a post on the Union City Cross Country Facebook page. Burdick will be honored before the Big 8 Jamboree Men’s race on Tuesday.

The Bronson Lady Vikings had an impressive showing at the event, taking seventh place overall after the tiebreaker, with two runners earning top 10 finishes. Leading the way for Bronson was super sophomore Ava Hathaway who continues to slay each course she meets. Hathaway finished in second place in a very competitive field at Hudson, taking home the silver medal with a time of 19 minutes, 44.97 seconds, just two seconds behind the race winner, Izzy Brooks of Adrian Lenawee Christian who took home the gold with a time of 19 minutes, 42.37 seconds.

Also finishing inside the top 10 was freshman Ashlynn Harris who crossed the line in a very respectable sixth place after traversing the 3.1 mile course in a time of 20 minutes, 21.43 seconds.

Just finishing outside the medals in thirty-sixth place was freshman Lydia Wells who put together a solid time of 23 minutes, 36.41 seconds. Rounding out the Bronson effort was Aubrey Mace in forty-ninth place in a time of 24 minutes, 23.23 seconds; Abbi Ferry in fifty-ninth place in a time of 25 minutes, 12.64 seconds; Kiera Kiser in seventieth place in a time of 26 minutes, 19.07 seconds; and Mackenna Webster in eighty-sixth place in a time of 31 minutes, 11.66 seconds.

In the men’s Lower Division race it was Bronson leading the local contingent of teams, finishing in fifth place overall with a score of 126 points. Union City finished off the day in seventh place overall with a score of 166 points. The team from Adrian Lenawee Christian took top honors, winning the invitational championship with a score of 98 points, followed closely by Hudson in second place with 100 points. Manchester finished in third with 122 points, followed by Pettisville in fourth place, Bronson in fifth place, Gorham-Fayette in sixth, Union City in seventh, Morenci in eighth, Reading in ninth, East Jackson in tenth, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep in eleventh, Montpelier in twelfth place, Camden Frontier in thirteenth place, Vandercook Lake in fourteenth place, and Sand Creek in fifteenth place.

Leading the Bronson effort were three medalists, paced by seniors Aden Hathaway, Ashton Wells and Tanner Norton. Hathaway led the trio with a fourteenth place finish in a time of 17 minutes, 31.39 seconds, followed closely by Wells who crossed the line in fifteenth place in a time of 17 minutes, 36.23 seconds. Norton finished off the medals for Bronson with his twenty-ninth place finish in a time of 18 minutes, 40.44 seconds.

Rounding out the Viking effort was Tyler Wilber in forty-fourth place in a time of 19 minutes, 17.36 seconds; Perry Lake in fifty-second place in a time of 19 minutes, 28.56 seconds; Hugo Barajas in fifty-sixth place in a time of 19 minutes, 33.77 seconds; and Jacob Britten in eighty-third place in a time of 20 minutes, 52.25 seconds.

The Union City Chargers earned a seventh place finish thanks to two medalists on the day, paced by freshman Ben Gautsche who finished in eleventh place in a time of 17 minutes, 27.50 seconds. Also finding himself coming home with some hardware was sophomore Jason Shoop who finished in twentieth place overall in a time of 17 minutes, 51.76 seconds.

Rounding out the Union City effort was Cohen Burdick in forty-sixth place in a time of 19 minutes, 21.04 seconds; Malachi Payne in fifty-ninth place in a time of 19 minutes, 40.59 seconds; Montana Connell in sixty-first place in a time of 19 minutes, 44.58 seconds; Aidan Taylor in sixty-third place in a time of 19 minutes, 48.78 seconds; and Maddox Miller in eightieth place in a time of 20 minutes, 41.71 seconds.

Individual championship honors went to Tyler Bays of Reading who bested the field with a time of 16 mints, 23.20 seconds to take the gold medal.

Upper Division (350 students or more)

In the Women’s Upper Division race the Quincy Lady Orioles finished in tenth place overall with a score of 243 points. Onsted took home the top honor with a score of 47 points, followed by Adrian in second place with 65 points. Finishing out the team standings was Clinton in third, followed by Archbold, Blissfield, Wauseon, Stockbridge, Dundee, Erie Mason and Quincy.

Junior Sadie Miller was the lone medalist for the Orioles, crossing the line in thirty-eighth place in a time of 22 minutes, 59.93 seconds. Rounding out the Quincy effort was Kaylyn Brenner in fifty-eighth place in a time of 24 minutes, 54.96 seconds; Elizabeth Craig in sixty-eighth place in a time of 25 minutes, 58.75 seconds; Brooke McVicker in seventy-second place in a time of 26 minutes, 36.74 seconds; and Kailey Allman in seventy-eighth place in a time of 28 minutes, 6.84 seconds.

Individual championship honors went to Emmry Ross of Onsted who finished with the gold medal in a time of 18 minutes, 40.66 seconds.

In the Men’s Race the Quincy Orioles were not able to field a full team to finish in the team standings, however the Orioles did not come home empty handed. Senior Jacob Reif finished inside the medals for Quincy, taking nineteenth place overall in a time of 18 minutes, 1.66 seconds. Rounding out the Quincy effort was Caden Troxtle in eightieth place in a time o f21 minutes, 5.185 seconds and Nathan Richer in eighty-seventh place in a time of 21 minutes, 50.07 seconds.

Winning individual gold in the Men’s Upper Division was Aidan Pena of Wauseon who finished in first place with a time of 16 minutes, 27.53 seconds while his teammate Jack Callan finished in a close second in a time of 16 minutes, 29.12 seconds.

Junior Varsity Race

A number of local individuals also competed in the JV Open Race, with a handful bringing home some much deserved hardware.

All four Bronson Viking runners that competed in the JV Mens race earned a medal, led by Nicholas Cranson who finished in fourth place in a time of 20 minuets, 13.65 seconds. Also running well was Cesar Padilla in fifteenth place in a time of 20 minutes, 52.82 seconds; Phoenix Haviland in twentieth place in a time of 21 minutes, 11.50 seconds; and Derk Zitting in twenty-third place in a time of 21 minutes, 36.32 seconds.

One Union City runner earned a medal in the Mens JV race as sophomore Mason Hawthorne took home a medal with a tenth place finish, crossing the line in a time of 20 minutes, 40.57 seconds. Rounding out the JV Charger effort was Max Bigelow in thirty-second place in a time of 22 minutes, 0.33 seconds; Jonas Burdick in fifty-fifth place in a time of 25 minutes, 17.35 seconds; and Cal Bigelow in sixtieth place in a time of 29 minutes, 43.97 seconds.

The Quincy Orioles had one runner compete in the JV Open Race as sophomore Abby Miller earned a medal with her twenty-sixth place finish in a time of 31 minutes, 4.55 seconds.