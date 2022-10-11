The Offensive Coordinator Big Board: who could Rutgers football be looking at?

OK, let’s get this out of the way. Dan Mullen isn’t coming here. And in all likelihood, Rutgers football isn’t hiring away a current Power Five offensive coordinator.

But this is an appealing job that could offer a nice career boost to the right candidate. And if the next offensive coordinator can get the unit functioning, it could be a huge step forward in someone’s career.

So there won’t be a shortage of interested candidates.

Now consider that head coach Greg Schiano has often valued ties and connections with many (not all, but many) of his hires. So coaches he has worked with or coached with before will likely get a long look. And no one will get a longer look then Nunzio Campanile, installed as the interim offensive coordinator this Sunday.

Let’s take a look at what names make sense – along with a few reaches – to be the next offensive coordinator at Rutgers.

Phil Longo (offensive coordinator at North Carolina)

Probably considered the home run hire, Longo checks off a lot of boxes. The 54-year old is well-established, born and raised in New Jersey, got his start coaching in New Jersey (Parsippany Hills High School) and has deep Power Five experience (Ole Miss and now North Carolina). From experience to recruiting to local ties, Longo checks a lot of boxes. Will he leave North Carolina? That might be a stretch. Why it could happen: Longo is from New Jersey and has been rumored to be a candidate at Rutgers previously for other positions. Why it won't happen: Why leave North Carolina at this point when a possible Group of Five head coaching job could open up?

Brian Hartline (wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator at Ohio State)

The former Ohio State wide receiver (and NFL standout) is one of the top up-and-coming assistants in college football. Like Longo, this would be a stretch but Hartline isn't going to be head coach at Ohio State anytime soon. It just isn't going to happen. So would a move to Rutgers open up the door for an eventual head coaching opportunity somewhere? If Hartline, who worked with Schiano on the Ohio State staff, can turn the Scarlet Knights offense around he will get some serious looks. Would Hartline make the move? Like Longo, probably not. But given his connection to Schiano, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this one roll around. Why it could happen: Given the ties to Schiano and what would be a promotion, this could be a good stepping stone for a head coaching job someday. Why it won't happen: Because there is security at Ohio State, his alma mater. He also is making $950,000 a year and the pay increase from Rutgers wouldn't be significantly more.

Jason Beck (quarterbacks coach, Syracuse)

Oh goodie, we will make the 'Rutgers Dumpster Fire Thread' for this one. But Beck has done a very nice job at every stop, including his work at Syracuse, and would certainly make a nice fit at Rutgers. He has a successful track record of developing quarterbacks for the next level, something that Rutgers needs (Taysom Hill, for example). Why it could happen: This would be a pretty good move for Beck in terms of a promotion in position (from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator) and in terms of conference (from the ACC to the Big Ten). Why it won't happen: Given the season that Syracuse is having and the season that Rutgers is having, is this a good career move? There seems to be some stability at Syracuse at the moment and Beck has a strong quarterback to work with. The timing for this might not make sense for Beck.

Frank Cignetti (Pittsburgh offensive coordinator)

Having worked with Schiano before, there is certainly a mutual understanding between these two. Why it could happen: Pittsburgh has had a down year and a move to Rutgers to work again with Schiano could be appealing. Cignetti has had success with the Scarlet Knights in the past. Why it won't happen: A lateral move, at this point in Cignetti's career, may not have a lot of appeal.

Ron Turner (last with the Carolina Panthers)

Given his connection to Schiano when he was the quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this one makes some sense. He has plenty of college coaching experience, having been head coach at Illinois and FIU along with NFL coaching experience. Certainly has a strong resume for the job. Why it could happen: Schiano knows Turner from his time in the NFL. This could be a good two-year stop-gap hire if Turner wants to remain in the game. Why it won't happen: At 68-years old, is this the project Turner wants to get involved in?

Ja’Juan Seider (Penn State co-offensive coordinator)

This might be the home run hire but likely is out of reach for Rutgers. The Penn State co-offensive coordinator and running game coordinator is likely in line for a head coaching job in the next couple of years if Penn State continues to be ranked. But a former college quarterback, Seider checks every box from being an ace recruiter to knowing the Big Ten along with Florida ties and being a tremendous coach. Why it could happen: Seider could want to take over an offense on his own and run the show, something that could help further his career. Rutgers would provide that opportunity. Why it won't happen: Is Rutgers, even if he is running the show, a career upgrade for Seider? The role should intrigue him but it might not be the right fit, right now in his career progression.

Joe Dailey (wide receivers coach for the Carolina Panthers)

If Dailey's name sounds familiar, he is a former high school standout from New Jersey powerhouse St. Peter's Prep who was on the Boston College staff before joining the Panthers this offseason. Has strong experience at all levels of coaching an offense. A lot of boxes are checked here. Why it could happen: Being an offensive coordinator close to home could be an enticing move for Dailey. His experience at Liberty and his experience as a player (at Nebraska and North Carolina) gives him some juice. Why it won't happen: Daily would have to be convinced that this is a step up in his career. Leaving a prime NFL head coaching job would take a big sales job from Schiano.

Nunzio Campanile (interim offensive coordinator at Rutgers)

He currently has the job, albeit on an interim basis. And he has experience at this level, serving as the interim head coach of the program in 2019. He most recently was tight ends coach for the Scarlet Knights. Why it could happen: Campanile has six regular season games to turn the offense around. Even if marginally improved, it would show his ability to coach the unit and get some results while bing thrown into a difficult spot. Why it won't happen: If the offense doesn't improve, and this is a tough task to ask midseason, then the highly-respected Campanile might end up back at tight ends. It is a big ask for Campanile, even on a bye week.

Bob Surace (Princeton head coach)

Given his NFL experience and his recent and sustained success in the Ivy League, Surace would surely be a name to look at if he had an interest. The Tigers have won the Ivy League three of the last five years and have a strong offense. He spent eight years in the NFL as an offensive assistant with the Cincinnati Bengals. Why it could happen: Surace never coached at the Power Five level and this could be a good opportunity to take that next step in his career. Plus his son A.J. Surace is a legitimate Power Five recruit in the class of 2024 and is being heavily recruited by Rutgers. Why it won't happen: If Surace leaves Princeton, he might want to do so for a head coaching position and not as an offensive coordinator.

Tony Racioppi (quarterback coach)

A former college quarterback and All-American at Rowan who played his high school football at The Hun, Racioppi has earned a reputation as a quarterback whisperer. He is the trainer for first round pick Kenny Pickett. Why it could happen: Racioppi's name was bantered around this offseason for a role on the Iowa staff. He has New Jersey ties, coaches at the Manning Passing Academy and is a strong offensive mind who is young and energetic. Why it won't happen: He is a bit of a wildcard, given that he has never called a game at the Power Five level. For this role at this point in the rebuild, it might just be a stretch. A role on the coaching staff as an analyst might be the logical first step.

Steve Shimko (quarterback coach at Boston College)

The former Rutgers quarterback from south Jersey is known as a strong recruiter and is a coaching mind on the rise. He has risen nicely through the ranks at Boston College and boasts NFL experience on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff. If he brought former Rutgers running back Savon Huggins, now on staff at Boston College, it would be a home run hire. Why it could happen: Schiano values coaches he knows or has worked with and Shimko is a former player who knows Rutgers well. He also has spent time in the SEC (with Georgia) and now the ACC. Why it won't happen: Shimko is in a good spot at Boston College and could be their next offensive coordinator. In a career with lots of instability, this might be appealing to Shimko.

Gunter Brewer (wide receivers coach at Maryland)

With a resume that includes time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and impressive college stops (North Carolina and Louisville among others), Brewer could be ready for this project at Rutgers. The 58-year old has the right mix of NFL time and experience in college. Why it could happen: At Maryland, Brewer is the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. A bump in salary and responsbility could be appealing at this point in his career. He has experience as an offensive coordinator (or as a co-offensive coordinator) at North Carolina and Oklahoma State. Why it won't happen: No connections to Rutgers or Schiano might not even put this one on the radar for the Big Ten program.

Corey Dennis (quarterbacks coach at Ohio State)

Having helped develop two first round picks at Ohio State, this might be the right time for Dennis to make a move and take a step forward in his career. A former player at Georgia Tech, Dennis has been on the Ohio State staff since 2015. Why it could happen: It would be a substantial upgrade in salary for Dennis, who currently makes $300,000 at Ohio State. It also gives Schiano's staff a young coach who is a strong recruiter with ties to the top program in the Big Ten. Why it won't happen: If Dennis wants to be a head coach someday, he will need to step away from Ohio State's giant shadow. Is he ready to do that at this point in his career?

Joe Conlin (head coach at Fordham)

One of the more seasoned names on the list, Conlin has been head coach of some pretty prolific offenses at Fordham. He is a former college player at Pittsburgh and besides being a rock-solid head coach, he is a strong recruiter and knows the area well. Why it could happen: This would be a big step in Colin's career (he was at Yale prior to Fordham). He is a steady and experienced head coach who mixes being a player's coach with a strong vision for his program. Why it won't happen: In this era of recruiting, Schiano might value a younger coach to create some excitement among high school talent. Conlin also has never coached at the Power Five level.

