How did Rutgers athletics due this week?

For Rutgers Athletics, the Big Ten season is now in full swing.

Wins are at a premium with the playoffs on the horizon.

This past week, women’s soccer continued their impressive start with a win over Indiana that included a stellar effort from Megan McClelland. The Men’s team was able to force a tie in a matchup with Indiana that saw little offense past the opening thirty minutes,

On the gridiron Rutgers fell short in front of a sold-out stadium at SHI Stadium. While the Scarlet Knights lost their third straight game, there were a few career performances in a matchup against Nebraska that went down to the wire.

As Rutgers athletics continued to battle it out in October, Women’s Soccer and Men’s soccer continued to rise in the Big Ten standings.

Check out what is going on with fall sports around Rutgers!

Women's Soccer

Record:12-1-1

Although women's soccer only had one game last weekend, they made the most of it. On Sunday, they faced No.10 Indiana and won in dramatic fashion. The game was tied heading into the sixtieth minute before Kylie Daigle found the back of the net for the fourth time this season. Kearny native Megan McClelland shined in net as she recorded her 42nd career shutout to maintain her NCAA active career lead.

Men's Soccer

Record: 5-2-5

In their matchup with Indiana, the Scarlet Knights were unable to record a win in a game that included multiple lead changes. After Indiana took control early, MD Myers made it a 1-1 game with his tenth goal of the season. However, the tie was short-lived, as Indiana's Daniel Munie scored seven minutes later. Pablo Avila responded with his third goal of the season to make it a 2-2 game, which ultimately was the game's final score.

Football

Record: 3-3

Rutgers football lost their third straight game in front of a sold-out SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights had a dominating start as they ended the first half up 13-0. However, it was all Nebraska in the second half, as the Cornhuskers scored 14 unanswered points. RU's defense forced two interceptions, and Deion Jennings had an impressive night with a career-high 12 tackles.

Field Hockey

Record: 7-6

In a busy week that featured matchups against two ranked opponents, Rutgers Field Hockey went 1-2. They dropped their first two games to Indiana and Iowa by a combined score of 3-0. The Scarlet Knights ended the weekend on a high note with a 2-1 win over Northwestern. Iris Langejans and Indy Van Ek provided the scoring, and Sophia Howard made three saves.

Volleyball

Record: 7-11

Rutgers volleyball continued to struggle as they did not win a set against Northwestern or Maryland. It was the second straight week the Scarlet Knights went 0-6, and their losing streak now sits at four. They will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday against Illinois.

1

1