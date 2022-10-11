Vote: Who is your Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-Oct. 10?

It's time to take a look at the standout performers from Section V .

Your vote will determine who will be the Player of the Week for Oct. 3-Oct. 10. The players' credentials are listed above the poll — which will be live until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will be announced on our Instagram page Thursday morning.

Now, let's meet the candidates. And if the poll at the bottom of the page doesn't load, please click here .

Jillian Ambler

Fairport senior scored a total of three goals and had two assists during field hockey victories for the Red Raiders over Hilton and Webster Schroeder.

Tre'mell Coleman

The Canandaigua sophomore rushed for a career-best 164 yards on 25 carries in a 39-19 road win over Eastridge.

Alden Duserick

Pittsford Mendon field hockey midfielder finished with three goals and two assists in one game, a 9-0 victor over Irondequoit.

Elisabeth Porschet

Geneva junior turned back the top players on two tennis teams as the Panthers reached the Section V Class B1 Team Tournament Final on October 11.

CJ Robinson

Aquinas sophomore running back scored four touchdowns, as he rushed for 350 yards on 39 carries during a win over Fairport.

Hope Russell

The Fillmore junior and leading scorer in Section V had 6 goals and 5 assists in a pair of wins for the Eagles to give her 37 goals this season.

John Siblosky

Waterloo senior was medalist at two golf matches, as he was par after the victories at Greystone Links and Crooked Pines.

Amaire Thompson

Monroe freshman linebacker intercepted two passes and made six tackles as the Red Jackets defeated undefeated and state-ranked Honeoye Falls-Lima in a Class B football game.

Leyla Tozin

Brighton sophomore won a pair of tennis matches at first singles, where teams place their top players, to help the Bruins advance to Section V Class A1 Team Tournament final on October 11.

