Deadline extended to request replacement SNAP benefits for food lost due to wildfire
The deadline has been extended for households using SNAP benefits who lost food due to wildfire evacuations and public safety power shutoffs to apply to have that food replaced. You now have until October 24 to request replacement benefits. The Oregon Department of Human Services says households "may request to...
SNAP benefits get a permanent 12% cost of living increase starting this month
SALEM, Ore. — SNAP recipients will get a 12% cost of living increase to their benefits in October. The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the permanent increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This increases the maximum food benefit for a household of two from $459...
USDA invests millions to bring high-speed internet to rural Oregon
OREGON CITY, Ore. — A major investment in bringing high-speed reliable internet to rural communities in Oregon was announced Tuesday. Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh joined U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, in Oregon City where they announced $7 million in funding for Clear Creek Communications, a century-old provider in that area.
DFPA called to 3 fires Monday; causes are under investigation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to three fires that popped up around Douglas County on Monday, October 10. Early morning, around 4:45 a.m., DFPA and crews from Azalea Rural Fire Protection District responded to a quarter acre brush fire on Upper Cow Creek Road in Azalea. Firefighters had the fire contained mid afternoon.
Air quality advisory is in effect for Lane County all week
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — We are well into October and are still dealing with wildfire smoke, with dry conditions and no rain in sight. The Cedar Creek Fire continues to send smoke into the Willamette Valley. There is an air quality advisory in effect for the rest of the...
Columbus Day Storm: 60 years ago, a look back at the storm all others are measured against
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbus Day Storm has gone down in history as the single most devastating storm to strike Oregon in the 20th century. Now 60 years after the storm, KATU News dug into our archives for footage from that fateful day. Oct. 12, 1962, started like any...
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on race ahead of Biden visit
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will be in Portland to campaign for Tina Kotek this weekend. KATU spoke with Kotek directly on Tuesday to get her thoughts ahead of the upcoming visit from the president. “He reached out to us. You know, he’s very excited about mobilizing Democrats....
Wildfire smoke worsens as warm and dry weather continues
EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke continues to pollute the skies of Western Oregon. It's not just the valleys feeling the impacts, but all of the Pacific Northwest is feeling the impacts of a late wildfire season. Most of the smoke in the Willamette Valley is from the Cedar Creek Fire that is only 38% contained. It's now grown over 122,000 acres since it started at the begging of August. The rest of the Pacific Northwest is seeing smoke from other fires that continue to burn from Washington to Montana and everywhere in-between.
Biden traveling to Portland Friday
Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
OSP: Clatsop County traffic stop leads to drugs, guns, and cash; driver arrested for DUII
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police discovered a treasure trove of drugs, guns, and cash during a traffic stop on October 6 in Clatsop County. OSP stopped a black van for several traffic violations along Highway 30, near milepost 89. Police say that during the stop, the trooper noticed...
OSAA gives the green light for high school athletes to profit from endorsement deals
Big news coming from the OSAA - effective immediately, high school student-athletes in the state of Oregon can now profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). This comes after the OSAA delegate assembly voted Monday to approve a proposal from the executive board regarding NIL. Oregon joins some...
