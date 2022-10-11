ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

USDA invests millions to bring high-speed internet to rural Oregon

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A major investment in bringing high-speed reliable internet to rural communities in Oregon was announced Tuesday. Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh joined U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, in Oregon City where they announced $7 million in funding for Clear Creek Communications, a century-old provider in that area.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

DFPA called to 3 fires Monday; causes are under investigation

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to three fires that popped up around Douglas County on Monday, October 10. Early morning, around 4:45 a.m., DFPA and crews from Azalea Rural Fire Protection District responded to a quarter acre brush fire on Upper Cow Creek Road in Azalea. Firefighters had the fire contained mid afternoon.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
County
Jackson County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Jackson County, OR
Government
KVAL

Air quality advisory is in effect for Lane County all week

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — We are well into October and are still dealing with wildfire smoke, with dry conditions and no rain in sight. The Cedar Creek Fire continues to send smoke into the Willamette Valley. There is an air quality advisory in effect for the rest of the...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Oregon governor candidates weigh in on race ahead of Biden visit

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will be in Portland to campaign for Tina Kotek this weekend. KATU spoke with Kotek directly on Tuesday to get her thoughts ahead of the upcoming visit from the president. “He reached out to us. You know, he’s very excited about mobilizing Democrats....
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Wildfire smoke worsens as warm and dry weather continues

EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke continues to pollute the skies of Western Oregon. It's not just the valleys feeling the impacts, but all of the Pacific Northwest is feeling the impacts of a late wildfire season. Most of the smoke in the Willamette Valley is from the Cedar Creek Fire that is only 38% contained. It's now grown over 122,000 acres since it started at the begging of August. The rest of the Pacific Northwest is seeing smoke from other fires that continue to burn from Washington to Montana and everywhere in-between.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#First Responder#Southern Oregon#Oregon Fire Department#Fire Science
KVAL

Biden traveling to Portland Friday

Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy