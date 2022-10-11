Read full article on original website
Stone projectile skills helped foragers occupy rainforests during southern Asia migration
Griffith University has played a key role in new research that shows hunter-gatherers used miniaturized stone tools and bone projectile points to consistently hunt a range of animals in the Sri Lankan rainforests over the past 45,000 years. Professor Michael Petraglia, Director of Griffith's Australian Research Center for Human Evolution...
The complex Maxwell stress tensor theorem: A novel scenery underlying electromagnetic optical forces
Optical manipulation of matter by using the mechanical action of light is one of the vibrant subjects of micro and nanoscience. In 2018 the Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin for the invention and development of optical tweezers. The Maxwell stress tensor (MST), which expresses the conservation...
Protecting forests on the front line of the climate-change battle
Forests help counter global warming, but they are also threatened by it. Many tree species struggled this past summer as much of Europe was hit by heat waves and a severe drought—thought to be the worst in 500 years. Even olive trees, known for their ability to resist dry...
Deadly piston pump: How a colonization factor is secreted by bacterial type 4 pili
Bacterial infectious diseases are still a huge contributor to global disease burden and with antibiotic resistance on the rise worldwide there is an urgent need for novel treatment strategies against bacteria. One of the most devastating bacterial infections is Cholera, caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, which has been in its seventh ongoing pandemic since 1961. Now, a research group led by Osaka University in Japan has shed light on a specific protein interaction that has the potential to be a novel target in Cholera treatment.
A new technique for observing gene activity in a test tube
When searching for the causes of illnesses and developing new treatments, it is absolutely vital to have a precise understanding of the genetic fundamentals. Würzburg researchers have devised a new technique for this purpose. Pathological processes are usually characterized by altered gene activity in the cells affected. So, gaining...
3D printing plant cells shows promise for studying cell function
A new study from North Carolina State University shows a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by "bioprinting" these cells via a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other—and with their environment—is key to understanding more about plant cell functions and could ultimately lead to creating better crop varieties and optimal growing environments.
Microclimatic variation mainly drives species composition and phylogenetic structure of epiphytic communities
Epiphytic communities offer an original framework to disentangle the contributions of environmental filters, biotic interactions and dispersal limitations to community structure at fine spatial scales. Bryophytes are ideal models to investigate the impact of microclimatic variation on community composition. However, no studies have examined the relationship between microclimatic variation and species composition in a spatially explicit framework for epiphytes.
Discovery of family of hormones may be key to increased crop yields
Crops often face harsh growing environments. Instead of using energy for growth, factors such as disease, extreme temperatures, and salty soils force plants to use it to respond to the resulting stress. This is known as the "growth-stress response trade-off". Now, a group of researchers from Nagoya University has discovered a previously unknown pathway that regulates whether a plant uses its resources for growth or stress tolerance. This discovery could enable the stress response to be controlled under agricultural conditions, increasing crop yields. They published the findings in the journal Science.
Identifying a key mechanism in cells' ability to adapt their growth to changing environmental conditions
How do cells manage to quickly adapt their growth to changing environmental conditions? A new study by a research team from Würzburg provides an answer to this question. Regardless of whether it is a single-celled organism or a mammal, a plankton, or a sequoia: growth is a basic principle of all life on this earth. And the starting point of this growth is usually the cell: for this to happen, it must double its components and ingredients within a short time so that it can then divide and set growth in motion.
Replicated molecules reveal hiding method of bacteria
Specific fatty acid-sugar molecules allow leprosy bacteria, among others, to hide from our immune system. How exactly is not entirely clear. Hessel van Dijk, who received his Ph.D. on October 13, replicated the molecules, helping to solve a piece of the puzzle. Van Dijk's dissertation is titled "Synthesis of Mycobacterial Phenolic Glycolipids."
Resurrecting billion-year-old enzymes reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen
The central biocatalyst in photosynthesis, Rubisco, is the most abundant enzyme on earth. By reconstructing billion-year-old enzymes, a team of Max Planck Researchers has deciphered one of the key adaptations of early photosynthesis. Their results, now published in Science, not only provide insights into the evolution of modern photosynthesis but also offer new impulses for improving it.
One in eight people in Australia is living in poverty, as cost of living pressures increase
A UNSW Sydney and ACOSS partnership research report shows people in poverty are falling behind the rest of society. One in eight people in Australia, including one in six children, is living in poverty as cost of living pressures continue to put households under strain. New research has been released today, on the eve of Anti-Poverty Week, in the Poverty in Australia 2022 report from the UNSW and the Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) Poverty and Inequality Partnership.
Liquid crystal templated chiral nanomaterials, a comprehensive review
Chirality is omnipresent in living organisms and nature. Chiral architectures can be found at a variety of hierarchical levels, ranging from atomic and molecular to supramolecular, macroscopic, and galactic scales. However, chirality at a molecular scale is inherently weak, and extending the chirality from molecules to nanomaterials could bring many new opportunities for the design and synthesis of emerging chiral functional nanomaterials with a remarkable improvement in chiroptical properties.
Research team develops a theory to improve the energy efficiency of electronic devices
The University of Alicante Quantum Chemistry group has predicted and published the existence of a new natural phenomenon in matter-radiation interaction, which has recently been experimentally confirmed. This finding is the subject of the review that the group's researcher Juan Carlos Sancho García has submitted to the journal Nature, having been invited to publish in its "News & Views" section.
Study reveals new insights into how fast-moving glaciers may contribute to sea level rise
Climate change is resulting in sea level rise as ice on land melts and oceans expand. How much and how fast sea levels will rise in the near future will depend, in part, on the frequency of glacier calving events. These occur when large chunks of ice detach from glaciers that terminate in the ocean (known as tidewater glaciers), and fall into coastal fjords as icebergs. The faster these glaciers flow over the ground towards the ocean, the more ice enters the ocean, increasing the rate of sea level rise.
A molecular multi-qubit model system for quantum computing
Molecules could make useful systems for quantum computers, but they must contain individually addressable, interacting quantum bit centers. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a team of researchers has now presented a molecular model with three different coupled qubit centers. As each center is spectroscopically addressable, quantum information processing (QIP) algorithms could be developed for this molecular multi-qubit system for the first time, the team says.
Researchers develop method with single-molecule precision to engineer enzyme 'stickiness'
Rutgers University scientists have developed an analytical toolkit to measure the binding forces of single proteins when they are pulled away from their substrate—such as an enzyme—that will help the development of new nanomaterials, improve biofuel production and global carbon cycling, and identify new and better drug targets, according to a new study.
Scientists scour global waters testing ocean plankton and pollution
After a near two-year "Microbiome" mission around the world, scientists said on Saturday they had gathered thousands of samples of marine micro-organisms in a bid to better understand ocean plankton and pollution. The survey was carried out from the 33-year-old Tara research schooner, which returned to her home port of...
The tiny worm that can help treat trauma patients and facilitate long-distance human space travel
"You're not dead till you're warm and dead." This saying reflects clinical observations, including those by doctors at the University hospital in Tromsø in Northern Norway, who have treated patients surviving several hours without a heartbeat, provided they were also very cold. In 1999, 29-year-old Anna Bågenholm survived a...
Researchers find first evidence that hoverflies migrate north in spring
A team at the University of Exeter has shown experimentally for the first time, that hoverflies migrating during the spring orientate north. In late spring earlier this year, a large-scale migration of insects arrived on the Isles of Scilly and mainland Cornwall. Species included many migratory butterflies and moths such as the Painted Lady and Hummingbird Hawkmoth, but the majority of the arrivals were Hoverflies.
