50 Cent's Estranged Son Offers His Dad $6,700 For Quality Time

By Tony M. Centeno
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

50 Cent's estranged son Marquise Jackson is willing to pay his father just to spend some time with him.

On Monday, October 10, the 25-year-old son of the rapper-actor took to Instagram to make his pops an offer. Jackson said that he would pay Fif $6,700, which is the same amount his mother used to get in child support, for 24 hours of his dad's time so that they can do things the young Jackson didn't get to do when he was a kid. In his post, he included an image of himself reenacting his dad's infamous "Broke" photo with "Entitled" spelled out in cash instead.

"Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid 🚦Red Yellow Green whatever color he like 😭," Jackson wrote in his caption.

Jackson's been going back and forth with his father for various reasons over the years but recently he claimed that $6,700 wasn't enough child support to live on when he was growing up. Afterwards, people on Instagram criticized the young Jackson for complaining about the $80,000+ he received annually. 50 hasn't directly responded to his estranged son's offer, but he did use his Power alias Kanan to show how he feels about the situation. After clips of his son's claims went viral, the New York native posted a clip to Instagram of Kanan confronting his son in the show with "no caption needed."

