Man, woman ejected from motorcycle on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused an early morning traffic issue on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday. First responders rushed to the northbound lanes of the highway by Okeechobee Road, near Hialeah. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person riding a motorcycle lost control, causing the male driver and...
Police investigating after fire destroys home in Cutler Bay
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Cutler Bay on Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire that occurred around 6:30 a.m. at a home along Southwest 92nd Avenue near Cutler Ridge Drive. People that own the home told Local...
BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
Corvette becomes engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Three people were injured Friday morning in a fiery crash in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred just after 10:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of Northwest 213th Street. According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gourgue, the driver of a Corvette was speeding...
Shooting leads to multi-car crash that leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police say a man who caused multi-vehicle crash on Friday night was suffering from a gunshot wound and may have been trying to rush himself to the hospital. Just before 9 Friday night, police say the man travelled west from Third Avenue and 17th Street and hit three other vehicles, including one that was parked an unoccupied.
Police investigating after several vehicles vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after several vehicles were vandalized in a Miami Beach public parking lot early Friday morning. Miami Beach police responded after they received a call that at least 9 cars were vandalized in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue.
Police officers investigate multi-vehicle crash in Miami
MIAMI – Police officers were investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night in Miami’s Allapattah area. Good Samaritans said they rushed in to help the injured near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 17 Street, under the Interstate 95 overpass. Police officers were asking anyone with information...
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
AT&T driver in critical condition after road rage shooting on Okeechobee Road
MEDLEY, Fla. – A man was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after being shot along West Okeechobee Road, according to officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. State troopers describe the shooting as a road rage incident. Medley and Hialeah Gardens police were seen investigating two vehicles near the intersection...
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami
MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
Passengers describe ‘terrifying moment’ after Miami-Bound United Airlines plane catches fire after bird strike
MIAMI – A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami had to return Friday to Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the aircraft struck a bird shortly after takeoff, the airline said. United Airlines said in a statement that Flight 1930 returned safely to Chicago O’Hare International Airport “after...
This Week in South Florida: Gail Levine
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The verdict in the Parkland school shooting trial penalty phase was life with no parole for the young man who staged a murder rampage at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High School. The families of the victims, who are, themselves, sentenced to lives of profound loss,...
Man in hooded sweatshirt, glasses robs bank in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A robber tried to take all precautions to hide his identity Thursday before robbing a bank in Lauderdale Lakes. The robbery was reported just before 4 p.m. at the Truist Bank branch at 3649 W. Oakland Park Blvd. According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the...
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 16, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney are joined by attorney and legal analyst Gail Levine, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, congressional candidate Joe Budd, congressional candidate Robert Asencio and Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres. The full episode...
This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is less than a month before Election Day but voting is underway for those who have their vote by mail ballot in hand. Every voter in South Florida will be choosing a congressman or woman. The Miami-Dade County district that also spans across the...
This Week in South Florida: Jose Dotres
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade Public Schools is once again asking county taxpayers to continue doing what the state does not: fund better salaries for teachers and school security officers mandated by the state in the months following the Parkland shooting. It would be small a raise in the...
Man paralyzed following armed robbery and attempted murder
Miami-Dade County, FLA – A man is paralyzed from the neck down, according to police, following an armed robbery and attempted murder. It happened at a business in Miami-Dade County back in August. In court, surveillance video presented by the prosecution captured two men dressed in black bust into...
Haitian woman returns to South Florida 15 years after having large tumor removed
MIAMI – A woman from Haiti who had a 16-pound facial tumor removed in Miami when she was just a girl is back in town. Marlie Casseus is in South Florida visiting those who helped treat her. Casseus and her family landed at Miami International Airport Thursday. As the...
