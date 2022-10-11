ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

Click10.com

Man, woman ejected from motorcycle on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused an early morning traffic issue on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday. First responders rushed to the northbound lanes of the highway by Okeechobee Road, near Hialeah. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person riding a motorcycle lost control, causing the male driver and...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after fire destroys home in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Cutler Bay on Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire that occurred around 6:30 a.m. at a home along Southwest 92nd Avenue near Cutler Ridge Drive. People that own the home told Local...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Click10.com

BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road. Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police officers investigate multi-vehicle crash in Miami

MIAMI – Police officers were investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night in Miami’s Allapattah area. Good Samaritans said they rushed in to help the injured near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 17 Street, under the Interstate 95 overpass. Police officers were asking anyone with information...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

AT&T driver in critical condition after road rage shooting on Okeechobee Road

MEDLEY, Fla. – A man was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after being shot along West Okeechobee Road, according to officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. State troopers describe the shooting as a road rage incident. Medley and Hialeah Gardens police were seen investigating two vehicles near the intersection...
MEDLEY, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Gail Levine

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The verdict in the Parkland school shooting trial penalty phase was life with no parole for the young man who staged a murder rampage at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High School. The families of the victims, who are, themselves, sentenced to lives of profound loss,...
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 16, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney are joined by attorney and legal analyst Gail Levine, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, congressional candidate Joe Budd, congressional candidate Robert Asencio and Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres. The full episode...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is less than a month before Election Day but voting is underway for those who have their vote by mail ballot in hand. Every voter in South Florida will be choosing a congressman or woman. The Miami-Dade County district that also spans across the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Jose Dotres

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade Public Schools is once again asking county taxpayers to continue doing what the state does not: fund better salaries for teachers and school security officers mandated by the state in the months following the Parkland shooting. It would be small a raise in the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man paralyzed following armed robbery and attempted murder

Miami-Dade County, FLA – A man is paralyzed from the neck down, according to police, following an armed robbery and attempted murder. It happened at a business in Miami-Dade County back in August. In court, surveillance video presented by the prosecution captured two men dressed in black bust into...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

