Why has Pep Guardiola never managed to win in front of an Anfield crowd as a manager? Why have Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool provided him with the most competitive, the most keenly-fought and the most fiercely-contested rivalry of his managerial career, but especially when on home soil? What is it about this ground specifically? Guardiola tried to provide an answer for that heading into Sunday.“Basically because they have a good team,” he claimed. “Of course the crowd is involved in every stadium but basically because they have a good team.” The thing was, that did not sound especially convincing.Of course, he...

