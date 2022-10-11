ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. October 13 Marcus Paul Lejeune, Jr., 21, 100 block of W. Park Avenue, Eunice. Aggravated flight from an officer, stop sign violation, burglary (2 counts), criminal damage to property (2 counts), theft, criminal trespass. Arrested by Eunice Police. Rasheen Jamarkus Aggison, 29, 1700 block of W. Blanchard Street,…
Violent Crime in Alexandria is Not Being Released to the Public

Alexandria, La - Details regarding several recent shootings within the City of Alexandria have not been shared with the public, leaving residents in the dark when it comes to crime. Multiple shootings have taken place in Alexandria in the past weeks, and most of them have not been made public...
Eunice Manor trains for a fire

Fire breaks out in the kitchen of Eunice Manor and the wheels start rolling. Law enforcement, firefighters and ambulance personnel answer the call. Also answering the call is the years of training, from the first responders to the Eunice Manor employees. On Wednesday, the first responders and Eunice Manor employees tested their training in a drill for a kitchen fire. Nickie Toups, Eunice Manor…
Information sought for annual tribute to veterans

The Eunice News will honor area veterans in a special edition. Veterans Day is observed on Nov. 11. This is the fourth year for the tribute to veterans. Veterans may update or add information to previously submitted material. Biographical information about local veterans is requested. Submissions can be emailed to myra.miller@eunicetoday.com or brought to the Eunice News office. Photographs can…
Donnie Fontenot announces for Ward 4 seat

I am happy to formally announce my candidacy for Alderman of Ward 4 in Eunice. With the upcoming election on Nov. 8, 2022, I am running to be your elected public servant for Ward 4. I was born and raised in Eunice, attended Eunice High School, and joined the Navy. Over my 20 years in the Navy, I trained hundreds of sailors for the fleet and supervised these same sailors in the fleet on three…
Political forum is Tuesday

The Eunice Chamber of Commerce and the LSUE Student Government Association (SGA) are co-hosting the 2022 Political Forum. The forum will be held in the Health/Science Technology Auditorium on the LSUE Campus beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with a meet and greet. Refreshments will be available. The forum is scheduled at 6 p.m. Candidates from the following races have been invited. — Public Service…
Eunice grabs overtime win for homecoming

By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Eunice quarterback Josh Brown scored on fourth down from inside the Washington-Marion 1 as the Bobcats grabbed 26-20 overtime victory over the Indians. After Indian quarterback Makeithen Weston lost 24 yards on a bad snap to open the overtime period, Nicholas Gabriels intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop Washington-Marion and keep the game tied. Eunice lost a…
Sacred Heart downs Blue Jays, 30-17

By: RHETT MANUEL Ville Platte Gazette After weeks of both winning and losing ugly, the Sacred Heart Trojans gave the kind of performance it has been waiting for Friday night in an annual district rivalry battle with the St. Ed’s Blue Jays. Battling the injury bug, the Trojans outlasted St. Ed’s 30-17 Friday night to even up its district record. It was a tale of two games. For Sacred Heart, it was…
