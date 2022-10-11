Read full article on original website
Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
WTHI
Clay County Fire - One Woman's whole world changed when she saw her camper go up in flames
CARBON, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday morning, crews put out a fire in Carbon, Indiana. The Clay County Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of North Locust street. The fire burned two vacant houses and destroyed a nearby camper. Resident Bobbi Lovett said, "I didn't even get to the...
Moped driver killed in crash south of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash south of Franklin that killed a man on a moped Thursday morning. Deputies responded to northbound U.S. 31, just south of County Road 400 South between Franklin and Edinburgh, shortly before 5:30 a.m. The sheriff's...
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
mymixfm.com
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. According to the Clinton Police Dept., officers assisted the Vigo County Drug Task Force with the search of a home on South Jackson St. in Clinton.
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
25newsnow.com
6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
WTHR
1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
mymixfm.com
Vehicle drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business in Knox County needs repairs after a car went through the front of the building. It happened around 11 AM At Hollywood Nails in Vincennes on North 6th street. The business owner said a person accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and drove through the front of the store. Fortunately there were no injuries.
Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Dugger
Two people were taken into custody following a brief pursuit Wednesday in Sullivan County.
WTHI
Overnight shooting investigation underway
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Emergency Management Director praises those involved with accident with explosive materials
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Valerie Luchauer, Lawrence County Emergency Management Director, provided updates to her department during the Tuesday Commissioners meeting. She discussed the issue that arose in Mitchell on Monday, October 3rd when a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi-truck carrying explosive material. She took the moment to praise...
MyWabashValley.com
Leads developed in Brazil shooting investigation
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No arrests have been made in a Brazil shooting that put a 23-year-old man in the ICU, but police say they do have leads. The incident happened just after 1 am Tuesday, Oct 11, at the West Central Village Apartments in the 600 block of Central Ave.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary boil water advisory for 26 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Wednesday, October 12, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at Sare & McCartney. Water service was shut off for 26 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 5 p.m. Thursday, October 13. The...
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said […]
cbs4indy.com
Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Surplus Auction to be held this Saturday
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The County Surplus Auction will be held on Saturday, Oct 15 at 10 a.m. at the Lawrence County Complex, located at 1 County Complex Road. The items listed in the auction can be previewed at www.auctionzip.com.
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said he wasn’t sure how many were transported, […]
