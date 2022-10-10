ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

shorelocalnews.com

Discover Cape May’s Revolution Rail

Last week, editor-in-chief Cindy Fertsch and I drove 45 minutes south to enjoy one of the most anticipated fall attractions in South Jersey: Revolution Rail of Cape May. It was one of the coolest experiences we’ve had in the tri-state area. Revolution Rail began in 2016 after the founder...
CAPE MAY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river

To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
DELAWARE STATE
atlanticcityweekly.com

Original Plays Showcased at Harvest Festival Weekend

SPQR Stage Company presents its first Harvest Festival, a weekend of new works, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, at studio;space in Somers Point. The two-day event showcases the original works of local playwrights Heidi Mae of Ventnor with “Jackie and Marilyn”, a story revolving around a post-Roe v Wade world, and Susan Tischler of North Cape May with “The Bohemian Vagabond Freeloader’s Guide to Rome”, which follows a lucky Papal audience member around the Vatican. Both were top plays originally staged during SPQR’s “New Works Festival” that have been refined based on constructive audience feedback.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Seaview a Hotel by Dolce

Seaview is a hotel by Dolce Hotels and Resorts located in Galloway, NJ— just outside of Atlantic City. The hotel is built on a 670-acre property which effortlessly combines historic charm with modern amenities and services. The resort is complete with top-notch event space, pristine dining and not one, but two championship golf courses. Nestled on Reed’s Bay, Seaview is the obvious destination for business travelers, but is also increasingly exciting for families looking to get away from the normal hustle and bustle atmosphere of everyday life. All things considered, Seaview is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to accommodating the needs of all guests alike.
GALLOWAY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Holy Spirit Alum Innovates and Modernizes His Family Business

It’s the Fourth of July weekend. Tens of thousands of families trek from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore. Rental homes are completely booked and doo-wop motels don’t have any vacancy. Almost a million people gather on the sand to tan or build sandcastles, warming up to jump into the refreshingly-cold ocean.
visitrehoboth.com

The Tastiest Fall Food & Drinks at the Delaware Beaches

Sweater weather is officially upon us at the Delaware beaches! Time to open the windows to the crisp autumn air, gather around bonfires, and enjoy some delicious fall treats around Rehoboth, Lewes, Ocean View, and Bethany! Let’s be honest, we all love pumpkin everything and those cozy fall meals.
LEWES, DE
shorelocalnews.com

New Businesses Making a Move on Mainland

Local mothers Erin Grant and Crystal Vaccaro recently opened Fringe Boutique in the Linwood Greene Plaza, Linwood. Their collection of brands caters to women of all ages. Erin and Crystal have a love, knowledge, and passion for fashion. They can dress women for any occasion with items that can’t be found at the big box stores. Whether you need to dress for working out, a dinner date, or for a wedding, they have you covered with a one-stop shop that provides personal caring attention.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY

Porsche Reunion and HERO Walk Highlight the Weekend. The Ocean City Boardwalk will be host to two major events this weekend: The Porsche Boardwalk Reunion on Saturday and the HERO Walk on Sunday. More than 380 Porsches of all models from 1954 to 2021 will be on display on the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Monarch migration is under way

South Jersey sits along one of the most captivating flyways for migratory species. Fall provides a perfect time to witness what nature has to offer. Whether that means visiting a state park or nature observatory, you are almost certain to witness something special. Our region has seen an increase in...
CAPE MAY POINT, NJ
Cape Gazette

Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes officially moves to new location

After 54 years at Five Points outside Lewes, Bests’ Ace Hardware has moved. A sign on the door says, “Closed as of 10/7/22!!”. The new store is now open around the corner on Route 9 at 32437 Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Best family has been operating a business in...
LEWES, DE

