Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Discover Cape May’s Revolution Rail
Last week, editor-in-chief Cindy Fertsch and I drove 45 minutes south to enjoy one of the most anticipated fall attractions in South Jersey: Revolution Rail of Cape May. It was one of the coolest experiences we’ve had in the tri-state area. Revolution Rail began in 2016 after the founder...
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
Original Plays Showcased at Harvest Festival Weekend
SPQR Stage Company presents its first Harvest Festival, a weekend of new works, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, at studio;space in Somers Point. The two-day event showcases the original works of local playwrights Heidi Mae of Ventnor with “Jackie and Marilyn”, a story revolving around a post-Roe v Wade world, and Susan Tischler of North Cape May with “The Bohemian Vagabond Freeloader’s Guide to Rome”, which follows a lucky Papal audience member around the Vatican. Both were top plays originally staged during SPQR’s “New Works Festival” that have been refined based on constructive audience feedback.
Huge Musical Festival Coming to Atlantic City, NJ, Beach in 2023
It appears that when punk band Blink-182 announced on social media that they would be playing in Atlantic City on May 28, they let the cat out of the bag on a bigger event coming to the resort town. After doing some digging, I was looking at where Blink-182 might...
Essl’s expands to go Italian; Lizzie Rose set to reopen, needs your help
Since taking over Essl’s Dugout in West Atlantic City in 2018, Bobby and Carey Hettmannsperger have changed the culinary scene of Atlantic County. It’s not an exaggeration. Not only did the couple resurrect Essl’s, a legendary breakfast and lunch spot since 1972 – home of the Messl sandwich...
Seaview a Hotel by Dolce
Seaview is a hotel by Dolce Hotels and Resorts located in Galloway, NJ— just outside of Atlantic City. The hotel is built on a 670-acre property which effortlessly combines historic charm with modern amenities and services. The resort is complete with top-notch event space, pristine dining and not one, but two championship golf courses. Nestled on Reed’s Bay, Seaview is the obvious destination for business travelers, but is also increasingly exciting for families looking to get away from the normal hustle and bustle atmosphere of everyday life. All things considered, Seaview is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to accommodating the needs of all guests alike.
Holy Spirit Alum Innovates and Modernizes His Family Business
It’s the Fourth of July weekend. Tens of thousands of families trek from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore. Rental homes are completely booked and doo-wop motels don’t have any vacancy. Almost a million people gather on the sand to tan or build sandcastles, warming up to jump into the refreshingly-cold ocean.
The Tastiest Fall Food & Drinks at the Delaware Beaches
Sweater weather is officially upon us at the Delaware beaches! Time to open the windows to the crisp autumn air, gather around bonfires, and enjoy some delicious fall treats around Rehoboth, Lewes, Ocean View, and Bethany! Let’s be honest, we all love pumpkin everything and those cozy fall meals.
New Businesses Making a Move on Mainland
Local mothers Erin Grant and Crystal Vaccaro recently opened Fringe Boutique in the Linwood Greene Plaza, Linwood. Their collection of brands caters to women of all ages. Erin and Crystal have a love, knowledge, and passion for fashion. They can dress women for any occasion with items that can’t be found at the big box stores. Whether you need to dress for working out, a dinner date, or for a wedding, they have you covered with a one-stop shop that provides personal caring attention.
After street race fiasco, N.J. town is kickin’ gas and takin’ names | Editorial
You couldn’t accuse the Wildwood City Council of letting any asphalt grow beneath its feet in its quick response to the deadly pop-up car rally that took place on the resort’s streets about two weeks ago. Although it’s not yet a done deal, the city is readying an...
3 Local Italian DIshes Among New Jersey’s Greatest
When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
Porsche Reunion and HERO Walk Highlight the Weekend. The Ocean City Boardwalk will be host to two major events this weekend: The Porsche Boardwalk Reunion on Saturday and the HERO Walk on Sunday. More than 380 Porsches of all models from 1954 to 2021 will be on display on the...
Monarch migration is under way
South Jersey sits along one of the most captivating flyways for migratory species. Fall provides a perfect time to witness what nature has to offer. Whether that means visiting a state park or nature observatory, you are almost certain to witness something special. Our region has seen an increase in...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Coyote Sightings In Egg Harbor Township, NJ: What You Need To Know
We have spoken with several people recently who have advised that they have spotted a coyote in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The coyote sightings have taken place in late September right into the month of October. One account that is documented on a local social media page, states that...
177th Fighter Wing Night Exercises at Atlantic City International Airport
Like any good team, our friends at the 177th Fighter Wing need to do some practicing every now and then. The Air National Guard flight team, based at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, has announced that they have night training planned for the next few nights, through and including Saturday night (October 15th.)
SNL and Howard Stern alumni open comedy club in Vineland, NJ
Did you hear the one about the two guys who went into Vineland and opened a comedy club?. One is Kevin Brennen formerly of "Saturday Night Live" and the other is Reverend Bob Levy whom you may remember from his many appearances on "The Howard Stern Show." MARCH 02: Howard...
Why You’ll See a Huge Police Presence at a South Jersey Amusement Park Wednesday
You'll likely see a huge police presence at a beloved amusement park in South Jersey today but authorities say there is no cause for alarm. Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department say they will be conducting "first responder training" at Storybook Land on the Black Horse Pike from 8 AM to 1 PM.
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes officially moves to new location
After 54 years at Five Points outside Lewes, Bests’ Ace Hardware has moved. A sign on the door says, “Closed as of 10/7/22!!”. The new store is now open around the corner on Route 9 at 32437 Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Best family has been operating a business in...
