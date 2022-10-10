Seaview is a hotel by Dolce Hotels and Resorts located in Galloway, NJ— just outside of Atlantic City. The hotel is built on a 670-acre property which effortlessly combines historic charm with modern amenities and services. The resort is complete with top-notch event space, pristine dining and not one, but two championship golf courses. Nestled on Reed’s Bay, Seaview is the obvious destination for business travelers, but is also increasingly exciting for families looking to get away from the normal hustle and bustle atmosphere of everyday life. All things considered, Seaview is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to accommodating the needs of all guests alike.

