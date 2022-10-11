Read full article on original website
Obituary for Robbie Faye Acton
Robbie Faye Acton passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Cremation was entrusted to Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, LA. Robbie will be laid to rest at the Central Louisiana Veteran Cemetery in Leesville. To read the full obituary click here.
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
RPSO Searching for Missing Juvenile
Rapides Parish, La - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14 year old black female, with black hair and brown eyes. Za’Nayla is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.
Unrestrained Man Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Rapides Parish, La – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:25 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Louisiana Highway 1206. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-oldShannon Crochet. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 GMC pickup, driven by Crochet,...
Former Leesville City Marshal Employee Arrested
Vernon Parish, La – In March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding a criminal complaint on a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee identified as 47-year-old Gary Scott allegedly misappropriated funds while employed by the Marshal’s Office.
Leesville Man Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Vernon Parish, La – In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As...
NPSO Makes Large Drug Arrest
Robeline, La - A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations...
RPSO Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust
On October 11th, 2022, an Alexandria Police Department’s K9 Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on Sunset Drive. From their initial investigation, Officers located two plastic baggies containing suspected Fentanyl within the vehicle. Officers identified D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35 of Alexandria, as a suspect. Duncan was also in possession of just under $1,000.00 in assorted U.S. currency.
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting
Lake Charles, La - Lake Charles Police contacted State Police around 12:30 p.m. to ask them to investigate the shooting of the man by an officer. The Police Department will continue to investigate the two additional bodies they found with the man. At this time, authorities say they can not confirm how long the two bodies had been in the home or their relation to the man that was shot.
