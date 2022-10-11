ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBF

No one hurt in Socastee-area shooting, police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Socastee area on Saturday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near the Amberfield subdivision, located off Dick Pond Road. No one was hurt, according to police. The HCPD also said neighbors and other residents might...
WMBF

Person hit by stray bullet in Mullins shooting, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said two other people were shooting at each other in the area of East McIntyre Street. The victim was reportedly struck while standing at their home.
WMBF

Man arrested, charged in deadly Lumberton stabbing

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a stabbing in North Carolina. The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to reports of the incident at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on South Martin Luther King Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found a victim at the...
WMBF

Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
WMBF

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 8

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Conway 20, Socastee 17. Sumter 42,...
WMBF

Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
WMBF

Crash in River Oaks Drive closes lanes, 1 injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been seriously injured in a Motorcycle accident in the Carolina Forest area Thursday night. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at River Oaks Drive and Intracoastal Way Drive. Crews were dispatched to the call at 5:14 p.m. The South Carolina...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

Old Dominion spoils homecoming for Coastal Carolina, 49-21

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Sun Belt Conference newcomer Old Dominion made a big statement at Brooks Stadium on Saturday, stunning previously-unbeaten Coastal Carolina on the Chanticleers’ homecoming, 49-21. Old Dominion (3-3) was mainly powered by a rushing attack led by Blake Watson, who gashed the Chanticleer defense for 256 yards and three touchdowns - including a 67-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter that effectively put the game out of reach.
WMBF

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
WMBF

Conway businesses get prepared as CCU celebrates Homecoming weekend

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Homecoming weekend for Coastal Carolina is just around the corner, and Downtown Conway businesses are preparing for Teal Nation. CCU football will face the newest Sun Belt Conference member, Old Dominion, for their Homecoming game. Downtown Conway already has dozens of CCU decorations supporting the Chanticleers.
WMBF

Georgetown County forum raising awareness about opioid, fentanyl crisis

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The opioid and fentanyl crisis is still a major concern in Georgetown County. Leaders are doing anything they can to reduce drug overdoses. On Thursday, At the First Baptist Church, a group of experts got together to talk about the overdose crisis in Georgetown County. The community forum raised awareness about drug addiction in the Georgetown County community.
WMBF

The Oak Ridge Boys are back in the Grand Strand this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Oak Ridge Boys are back with the Front Porch Singin’ Tour at the Alabama Theater. They have the most distinctive and recognizable sound in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country...
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Nice weekend on tap, big changes next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cool & calm morning as you are preparing to get the weekend started. We’re looking at a fantastic forecast for any weekend plans. Abundant sunshine will bring those cool temperatures this morning up to the mid-upper 70s by this afternoon. This will put us right around where we should be for this time of year for both the beaches and inland areas.
