Newbo City Market celebrates 10 years of helping Cedar Rapids businesses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Newbo City Market celebrated 10 years of helping Cedar Rapids small business owners on Saturday. Dozens of people walked around Newbo City Market to sample what the several vendors had to offer and meet them face to face. “I always thought it would be great...
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
Omaha man arrested in Fayette County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony...
Speed cameras updated on I-380
A delicious recipe for a busy fall schedule is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious recipe that works with a busy fall schedule in this Fareway Cooking Segment. So kind of the star of this recipe is refried beans and I think refried beans are somewhat underrated. Refried beans are rich in fiber and protein so it’s a really easy addition to add to a lot of different meals if you’re looking to stay full longer or you need to increase your fiber or your proteins. So that is the base of our wrap.
New website aims to lower barriers to legal resources in Iowa
Boo at the Barn brings out hundreds
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Miracles in Motion celebrated its annual Boo at the Barn on Saturday to help raise awareness of the organization. The nonprofit holds class for people with sensory disorders to be comfortable around a horse. Hundreds of people spent the afternoon decorating pumpkins, going on a scavenger hunt, and enjoying the food. The event was free for families to attend because of the sponsors of the event.
I-380 Ramp closure at A Avenue
Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A more than 100-year-old building in Cedar Rapids is being revitalized for a new restaurant in the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood. It’s a big boost to the neighborhood that’s watched the building on 7th Street Southeast sit vacant for several years. The restaurant is...
Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate
'Tats for Tots' aims to provide Christmas cheer for those in need
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
Much chillier air on the way, starting Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big changes in our weather are on the way, but likely without any rainfall for most. A cold front moves through Sunday which switches our winds to a northwesterly direction with some decent gusts during the day. Highs are limited to the low 50s for most.
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
Staying Cool
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Northwest winds have brought colder air as promised into the state. Gusts between 30 and 40 mph have been common and now will relax a bit as we head into the end of the work week. Overnight lows drop into the 20 and lower 30s, which will be common through the next 9 days. There is a slight chance for a light shower Friday afternoon/evening as a weak disturbance moves through the state. Have a good night!
Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to 1512 Wheatland Court SW for a structure fire after receiving a report of smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. When crews arrived they found heavy fire expanding into...
Burn Ban in effect for Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 14th the State Fire Marshall got a request from Mandy Bieber, who was representing all Delaware County Fire Departments, asking to prohibit open burning in Delaware County. The Fire Marshall found that open burning is currently a danger to life and property, due to a lack of rain and dry winds, which could cause a small spark to become a larger fire.
Tattoo event raises money for Foundation 2
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people in eastern Iowa have new tattoos after a fundraiser for Foundation 2 Saturday afternoon. People were waiting in a line out the door of Art by Lin in downtown Marion for the tattoos, which all incorporated semicolons. It’s a symbol of strength through mental health struggles and thoughts of suicide.
State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts
Cedar Rapids Fire department holds open house amid fire prevention week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters had pint-sized replicas visiting the Central Fire Station in Cedar Rapids Thursday. Children dressed like firefighters toured the station and learned safety information regarding the upcoming holidays. These potential future firefighters got on-the-job training. The event was part of fire prevention week. Fire Chief Greg Smith said it’s that time of year when they start seeing a spike in house fires.
