Read full article on original website
Related
DACA program's fate again before judge who ruled it illegal
A federal judge is set to again consider the fate of a program that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.
Trump news – live: Trump letter to Jan 6 panel ignores subpoena as Supreme Court rejects Mar-a-Lago request
Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.Reacting furiously to yesterday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena, or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.In her...
Patrick Leahy, third in line for the presidency, is hospitalized. Who else is in line?
As it stands now, 18 officials, most appointed by the president, are included in the order of succession.
Comments / 0