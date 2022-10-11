The prodigal sons returned to the Superdome Sunday afternoon as NFL stars, with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase delivering some home cooked dominance on the New Orleans Saints. It was the first time Burrow and Chase had stepped foot in the Superdome since winning the national championship at LSU and naturally that storyline stole a ton of the headlines this week. Burrow arrived in Chase’s jersey he wore at that championship game, when the two absolutely torched Clemson through the air en route to a 42-25 win, bringing back some nicely laid nostalgia for those Louisiana fans who have remained supportive.

