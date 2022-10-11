Read full article on original website
Richardson, Shorter on Florida loss, state of the program
Here are select quotes from what Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson and junior wide receiver Justin Shorter said after their team dropped its third SEC game in four chances, losing 45-35 to LSU on Saturday night. On the emotions of the defeat, especially heading into the bye week:. "Another SEC...
Ole Miss opens as 2.5-point road favorite at LSU
Ole Miss has opened as a 2.5-point favorite over LSU. The two SEC West teams meet at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is ranked No. 7 in the Associed Press Top 25 and the Coaches poll, which were released on Sunday. LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) received votes in both polls. The rebels defeated Auburn in Oxford 48-34 on Saturday, while LSU beat Florida 45-35 in Gainesville.
Quotes: Billy Napier discusses 45-35 loss to LSU
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-35 loss to LSU on Saturday night in Gainesville. The Gators' dropped to 4-3 overall on the season and 1-3 in SEC games with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and the Tigers. Opening statement:. “Yeah, I told the team...
Brian Kelly praises LSU, QB Jayden Daniels after beating Florida
LSU football coach Brian Kelly touted his team's resiliency following the Tigers' 45-35 victory at Florida, the program's third SEC win of 2022. Jayden Daniels accounted for a season-high six total touchdowns as LSU torched the Gators on the road with precision offensively. “Proud of my coaches and certainly the...
'Lots of things that we can do better': Napier visibly disappointed following LSU loss
For much of Billy Napier’s brief tenure thus far with the Florida program, he’s been largely stoic when discussing his team, preferring to focus on the process rather than the immediate results in what is considered to largely be a development year for a team coming off not only a 6-7 season but much upheaval.
LSU's prodigal sons return, deliver home cooked nostalgia on hometown Saints
The prodigal sons returned to the Superdome Sunday afternoon as NFL stars, with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase delivering some home cooked dominance on the New Orleans Saints. It was the first time Burrow and Chase had stepped foot in the Superdome since winning the national championship at LSU and naturally that storyline stole a ton of the headlines this week. Burrow arrived in Chase’s jersey he wore at that championship game, when the two absolutely torched Clemson through the air en route to a 42-25 win, bringing back some nicely laid nostalgia for those Louisiana fans who have remained supportive.
WR Creed Whittemore backs off Florida commitment
After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this year, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz four-star wide receiver Creed Whittemore backed off his early commitment to UF on Sunday. He shared the news that he would be opening his recruitment through his Twitter account. "Thankful for the opportunity the gators coaching staff...
HBCU Highlights: The Southern Jaguars are the surprise of the SWAC and Travis Hunter nears a return
On Saturday, Southern University and Alcorn State had a showdown that could change the complexion of the SWAC. Meanwhile, one of the biggest names in college football, Travis Hunter, is inching towards a return to the field for Jackson State. During this week's installment of HBCU Highlights, 247Sports will give...
