ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Richardson, Shorter on Florida loss, state of the program

Here are select quotes from what Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson and junior wide receiver Justin Shorter said after their team dropped its third SEC game in four chances, losing 45-35 to LSU on Saturday night. On the emotions of the defeat, especially heading into the bye week:. "Another SEC...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Ole Miss opens as 2.5-point road favorite at LSU

Ole Miss has opened as a 2.5-point favorite over LSU. The two SEC West teams meet at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is ranked No. 7 in the Associed Press Top 25 and the Coaches poll, which were released on Sunday. LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) received votes in both polls. The rebels defeated Auburn in Oxford 48-34 on Saturday, while LSU beat Florida 45-35 in Gainesville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Quotes: Billy Napier discusses 45-35 loss to LSU

Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-35 loss to LSU on Saturday night in Gainesville. The Gators' dropped to 4-3 overall on the season and 1-3 in SEC games with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and the Tigers. Opening statement:. “Yeah, I told the team...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
City
Miami, FL
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Utah State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
247Sports

LSU's prodigal sons return, deliver home cooked nostalgia on hometown Saints

The prodigal sons returned to the Superdome Sunday afternoon as NFL stars, with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase delivering some home cooked dominance on the New Orleans Saints. It was the first time Burrow and Chase had stepped foot in the Superdome since winning the national championship at LSU and naturally that storyline stole a ton of the headlines this week. Burrow arrived in Chase’s jersey he wore at that championship game, when the two absolutely torched Clemson through the air en route to a 42-25 win, bringing back some nicely laid nostalgia for those Louisiana fans who have remained supportive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

WR Creed Whittemore backs off Florida commitment

After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this year, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz four-star wide receiver Creed Whittemore backed off his early commitment to UF on Sunday. He shared the news that he would be opening his recruitment through his Twitter account. "Thankful for the opportunity the gators coaching staff...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy