Ohio State

Election 2022: Ohio Supreme Court says Democrat can challenge GOP Rep. Jay Edwards

By Laura A. Bischoff, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, will face an opponent on the November ballot after the Ohio Supreme Court overruled a decision by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The court said Tuesday that Democrat Tanya Conrath shall be on the ballot for the 94th House district.

Voting by absentee ballot and early in-person begins Wednesday.

Conrath, a lawyer and businesswoman, wanted to replace another Democratic candidate withdrew. The Athens County Board of Elections deadlocked 2-2 on whether she should be allowed. The decision then fell to LaRose, who ruled against her. Conrath then appealed to the supreme court.

The 94th House district includes Athens, Meigs, Morgan and part of Washington counties. The district leans Republican ‒ 52.44% GOP to 45.12% Democrat.

Edwards ran unopposed in the GOP primary in August.

The decision to order Conrath's name on the ballot came in a 4-3 ruling. Republican Justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat DeWine and Pat Fischer dissented. Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a Republican, joined Democrats Melody Stewart, Michael Donnelly and Jennifer Brunner in finding that LaRose and the boards of election had a duty to put Conrath on the ballot.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Patty J
3d ago

Good!! There was no legal reason why her name couldn't be on the Ballot,, I'm glad she fought her way up to the OSC.

Richard Corbe
3d ago

The court is one sided with democratic party..They do anything for the party.They just lost one of there own.Republican Every District.

