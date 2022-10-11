ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Lebanon County real estate transfers for the week of Oct. 10

By Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYeZg_0iUROVO700

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Legacy Cash Offer LLC to Felix Reyes-Figueroa and Martha Alverez-Alverez property on Bollman Street, $168,000.

Harold Dice to Ethan Good, 419 N. Sixth St., $90,000.

Alicia Majka to Christopher and Amy Godshall, 757 N. Third Ave., $148,000.

Robert Battle to Angela Guerrero, 345 S. Tenth St., $119,000.

Warren Eshleman to Croix LLC, 602 N. Ninth St., $118,000.

North Lebanon Township

Melissa Arnold to Ryan and Ashley Uhler, 32 E. Brookfield Dr., $235,000.

South Lebanon Township

Garman Builder at Lebanon Strathford Meadows to Tyler Crawford and Miranda Blumberg, property on Princeton Place $529,990.

Cornwall

Ronald Ramsey and Allyson Albrecht to John Melonas and Janet Melonas, 45 Valley View Drive, $1,025,000.

Cornwall Associates LP, Alden Homes at Cornwall, to Eugene and Kathryn Wanechak, 1051 Stanford Drive, $491,912.

Glenn Bastian and Ivy Matthews to Gregory and Kathleen Dancho, property on Ash Lane, $525,000.

Douglas and Lisa Kiss to Sean and Lydia Kirlin, 418 Granite St., $470,000.

Leon J. Lecours Estate to Alyssa and Matthew Hannigan, property on Aspen Lane, $359,000.

Craig Hill and Michael Snider to Christopher and Marilyn Day, 1217 Mosaic Drive, $380,000.

John Martin Services LLC to Katie and Nicolas Kolovani, 109 Furnace St., $288,000.

West Cornwall Township

Crystal Hackett to Kristine Warner, property on Weaver Avenue, 224,900.

Jenna DiCarlo to John and Patricia Broslous, 203 Boehm Ave., $360,000.

Mount Gretna

Martha Knouss to Gail Sparawk, property on Harvard Avenue, $215,000.

Cleona

Karen M. Massar Estate to Ashton Wenger, 111 N. Center St., $83,000.

South Annville Township

Jeffrie C. Marley, Sheriff, to Frederick Laurenzo, 708 Frattaroli Lane, $7,500.

Chrisopher and Lisa Morelli to Gianvito and Giuseppina Conigiaro, 649 Fieldstone Drive, $500,000.

June G. Berger Unified Credit Trust, Henry M. Berger Estate, to Darren and Kristen Grumbine, 691 Mount Pleasant Road, $2,500,000.

Frederick Laurenzo to Grave Dancer LLC, 708 Frattaroli Lane, $60,000.

Annville

Harold Dice to Jayanth Franklin, 141 - 143 W. Main St., $195,000.

Brian and Jeanne Cottone to Stonehedge Holdings, 149 W. Sheridan Ave., $90,000.

Jacob Lemon to Angela Martuscello, 133 W. Main St., $203,000.

Palmyra

Jonathan and Rana Herr to Merjoy Properties, 835 W. Main St., $370,000.

Meagan and Dustin Hoepfer to George Haholis, 204 N. Railroad St., $135,000.

Taylor and Margaret Perkins to Tulsi Nirovla and Bishnu Dahal, 917 E. Oak St., $195,000.

Zimmerman Corporation LLC of Hershey to STORE Master Funding XXII of Scottsdale, AZ, 817 E. Arch St., $10 (Pennsylvania real estate transfer tax paid on actual cash consideration of $1,119,859.91).

Ann Copeland, Gary Laurent, to Brian Weik, property on North Railroad Street, $125,000.

The Joseph F. Lauch Family Trust to Irvin Storage LLC, 309 - 315 N. Chestnut St., $510,000.

South Londonderry Township

Scott and Shawn Fedor to Meghan Fedor, 553 Brookwood Drive, $213,400.

Steven Alger, Berson Alger, Amy Irwin, to ER Campbelltown LLC, property along Route 322, $224,000.

Steven Alger, Berson Alger, Amy Irwin, to ER Campbelltown LLC, property along Route 322, $198,000.

Steven Alger, Berson Alger, Amy Irwin, to ER Campbelltown LLC, property along Route 322, $573,000.

George Jr. and Gail Facer to Timothy and Jodi Mee, 136 N. Village Circle, $260,000.

North Londonderry Township

William and Mindi McNeill to Matthew and Kaitlin Sheaffer, 1102 W. Main St., $288,000.

Richard Morgan and Carol Morgan to Amy Clutcher and Bruce Clutcher, property along Grubb Road, $390,000.

Joseph and Linda Woelfling to April and Larry Hoover, property on Willow Lane, $600,000.

Craig and Bonnie Hansel to Phanith Lim and Phechy Ung, property on Prince Street, $303,000.

Union Township

Sandra and Donald Podged to James Miller and Nancy Miller, 149 Fisher Ave., $420,000.

Jeffrie C. Marley Jr, Sheriff, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 634 Jonestown Road, $5,459.

Jeffrie and Catherine Decker to Chelsea and Matthew Schneider, property in Union Township, $300,000.

Jonestown

Jay and Joyce Bachman to Matthew and Sarah Swanson, 347 Swatara Creek Drive, $183,000.

Swatara Township

Joseph and Crystal Kimmel to CADA Properties, 445 S. Lancaster St., $225,000.

Bethel Township

Bradley Clenmer to House Group LLC, 227 N. Center St., $148,900.

Craig Fair and Shannon Fair to Adam and Alisha Yoder, 127 E. Main St., $274,000.

Neal and Jean Grimes to John Roth and Janice Roth, 116 Spruce Ave., $275,000.

Dale and Gloria Bender to Gavin Bender and Riley Houser, 600 Freeport Road, $200,000.

Jackson Township

Michael Herb and Emily Boyer to Emily Weaver, Thomas Malloy Jr., 63 Gable Drive, $221,000.

JCMS to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 30 Grashopper Court, $5,094.89.

Charles E. Kohr Estate to Timohty Crouse, 205 Golf Road, $211,000.

Shawn Levy to Richard and Susan Eckenroth, 9 Thorndale Drive, $231,750.

Myerstown

Christopher and Amy Godshall to Peaceful Homes LLC, 143 W. Main Ave., $156,000.

Millcreek Township

Robert Jr. and Kathy Wright to Jaden Rutt, 205 S. Fort Zellers Road, $282,000.

Terry Eckert to Sandra and Thomas Weatherwax, 21 Central Drive, $260,000.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
CARLISLE, PA
chescotimes.com

Hank’s Place to reopen in Kennett Sq., Tuesday

Hank’s Place will officially open to the public on Tuesday October 18th at its new location, 201 Birch Street in Kennett Square — in the former home on Kennett Steak and Mushroom. A community staple for over 70 years, Hank’s Place is known for its homestyle cooking, friendly...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Lebanon County, PA
Government
Lebanon County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Hershey, PA
City
Millcreek Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PennLive.com

Duncannon EMS unit gets taken off the critical list

Kraig Nace of the Duncannon EMS delivered good news during the Oct. 3 Wheatfield Twp. supervisors’ meeting. Nace said his organization has achieved adequate staffing levels, and all pre-COVID fundraising efforts have been fully restored, including Sunday dinners and bingo. Bingo is Monday nights starting at 6:45, with the...
DUNCANNON, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County shoe factory renovation to be completed soon

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Gerberich Payne Shoe Factory renovation is set to be completed by Feb. 1, 2022 and will now be Mount Joy Senior Apartments. The new complex will provide assisted housing for senior citizens with cost adjusted rent dependent on the individuals Area Median Income (AMI).
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car crashes into building in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police seek information on missing man in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H – Newport Station continues its investigation into the missing person, 36-year-old Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021, at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township, Perry County. Seidel is...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Levy
PennLive.com

An expansion is brewing at central Pa. distillery

“Adventurously Brewed” is the motto of Lindgren Craft Brewery, and a more fitting motto could not be found. The brewery specializes in bringing together local ingredients to make brews one might not expect but will enjoy. Now on the Lindgren family farm, the brewery purchased the former PNC bank at 9 North Market St. in the square of Duncannon and plans to expand.
DUNCANNON, PA
Daily Voice

Fiery Crash Closes I-78 In Berks County

A major crash caused a fire and shut down both lanes of I-78 near Exit 35 in Berks County, according to authorities. Emergency personnel was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35 in Greenwich Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night

A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Chelsea#The Week Of#Union Township#Real Estate Transfer Tax#Business Industry#Linus Business#N Sixth St#N Ninth St#Princeton Place#Cornwall Associates Lp#Stanford Drive#Granite St
sanatogapost.com

Birdsboro Crash Damages Vehicle, Electric Equipment

BIRDSBORO PA – No one was injured, but electric and cable junction boxes were damaged and a 17-year-old Birdsboro man was cited, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday (Oct. 11, 2022) at 2:43 p.m. in the 200 block of Lanie Drive, according to Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
BIRDSBORO, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say

UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Minersville Ambulance Involved in Fatal Route 309 Crash in Lehigh County

Schuylkill County's Minersville Ambulance was involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday. The crash occurred around 12:30pm, Thursday, on Route 309 in Lynn Township just south of the Blue Mountain near the Schuylkill/Lehigh County line and was reported to involve 3 vehicles. One of those vehicles being a Minersville Ambulance.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
WFMZ-TV Online

Next of kin sought for Reading man

READING, Pa. -- Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the next of kin for Antonio Bastedo. Bastedo was found deceased in his residence on the 700 Block of Birch Street, Reading, on October 13, 2022. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
READING, PA
WGAL

Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation

Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Hershey Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash On Rt 283: Pennsylvania State Police

A 66-year-old Hershey man died at the scene of a four-vehicle wrong-way crash on Pennsylvania Route 283 on Thursday, Oct. 13, state police announced on Friday. Walter D. Larson, 66, of Hershey, was driving his 2020 Hyundai Elantra— west— on Route 283 east, when the crash happened at mile marker .4 in Lower Swatara Township around 10:18 p.m. at mile marker 0.4 in Lower Swatara Township.
HERSHEY, PA
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

1K+
Followers
409
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy