Lebanon County real estate transfers for the week of Oct. 10

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Legacy Cash Offer LLC to Felix Reyes-Figueroa and Martha Alverez-Alverez property on Bollman Street, $168,000.

Harold Dice to Ethan Good, 419 N. Sixth St., $90,000.

Alicia Majka to Christopher and Amy Godshall, 757 N. Third Ave., $148,000.

Robert Battle to Angela Guerrero, 345 S. Tenth St., $119,000.

Warren Eshleman to Croix LLC, 602 N. Ninth St., $118,000.

North Lebanon Township

Melissa Arnold to Ryan and Ashley Uhler, 32 E. Brookfield Dr., $235,000.

South Lebanon Township

Garman Builder at Lebanon Strathford Meadows to Tyler Crawford and Miranda Blumberg, property on Princeton Place $529,990.

Cornwall

Ronald Ramsey and Allyson Albrecht to John Melonas and Janet Melonas, 45 Valley View Drive, $1,025,000.

Cornwall Associates LP, Alden Homes at Cornwall, to Eugene and Kathryn Wanechak, 1051 Stanford Drive, $491,912.

Glenn Bastian and Ivy Matthews to Gregory and Kathleen Dancho, property on Ash Lane, $525,000.

Douglas and Lisa Kiss to Sean and Lydia Kirlin, 418 Granite St., $470,000.

Leon J. Lecours Estate to Alyssa and Matthew Hannigan, property on Aspen Lane, $359,000.

Craig Hill and Michael Snider to Christopher and Marilyn Day, 1217 Mosaic Drive, $380,000.

John Martin Services LLC to Katie and Nicolas Kolovani, 109 Furnace St., $288,000.

West Cornwall Township

Crystal Hackett to Kristine Warner, property on Weaver Avenue, 224,900.

Jenna DiCarlo to John and Patricia Broslous, 203 Boehm Ave., $360,000.

Mount Gretna

Martha Knouss to Gail Sparawk, property on Harvard Avenue, $215,000.

Cleona

Karen M. Massar Estate to Ashton Wenger, 111 N. Center St., $83,000.

South Annville Township

Jeffrie C. Marley, Sheriff, to Frederick Laurenzo, 708 Frattaroli Lane, $7,500.

Chrisopher and Lisa Morelli to Gianvito and Giuseppina Conigiaro, 649 Fieldstone Drive, $500,000.

June G. Berger Unified Credit Trust, Henry M. Berger Estate, to Darren and Kristen Grumbine, 691 Mount Pleasant Road, $2,500,000.

Frederick Laurenzo to Grave Dancer LLC, 708 Frattaroli Lane, $60,000.

Annville

Harold Dice to Jayanth Franklin, 141 - 143 W. Main St., $195,000.

Brian and Jeanne Cottone to Stonehedge Holdings, 149 W. Sheridan Ave., $90,000.

Jacob Lemon to Angela Martuscello, 133 W. Main St., $203,000.

Palmyra

Jonathan and Rana Herr to Merjoy Properties, 835 W. Main St., $370,000.

Meagan and Dustin Hoepfer to George Haholis, 204 N. Railroad St., $135,000.

Taylor and Margaret Perkins to Tulsi Nirovla and Bishnu Dahal, 917 E. Oak St., $195,000.

Zimmerman Corporation LLC of Hershey to STORE Master Funding XXII of Scottsdale, AZ, 817 E. Arch St., $10 (Pennsylvania real estate transfer tax paid on actual cash consideration of $1,119,859.91).

Ann Copeland, Gary Laurent, to Brian Weik, property on North Railroad Street, $125,000.

The Joseph F. Lauch Family Trust to Irvin Storage LLC, 309 - 315 N. Chestnut St., $510,000.

South Londonderry Township

Scott and Shawn Fedor to Meghan Fedor, 553 Brookwood Drive, $213,400.

Steven Alger, Berson Alger, Amy Irwin, to ER Campbelltown LLC, property along Route 322, $224,000.

Steven Alger, Berson Alger, Amy Irwin, to ER Campbelltown LLC, property along Route 322, $198,000.

Steven Alger, Berson Alger, Amy Irwin, to ER Campbelltown LLC, property along Route 322, $573,000.

George Jr. and Gail Facer to Timothy and Jodi Mee, 136 N. Village Circle, $260,000.

North Londonderry Township

William and Mindi McNeill to Matthew and Kaitlin Sheaffer, 1102 W. Main St., $288,000.

Richard Morgan and Carol Morgan to Amy Clutcher and Bruce Clutcher, property along Grubb Road, $390,000.

Joseph and Linda Woelfling to April and Larry Hoover, property on Willow Lane, $600,000.

Craig and Bonnie Hansel to Phanith Lim and Phechy Ung, property on Prince Street, $303,000.

Union Township

Sandra and Donald Podged to James Miller and Nancy Miller, 149 Fisher Ave., $420,000.

Jeffrie C. Marley Jr, Sheriff, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 634 Jonestown Road, $5,459.

Jeffrie and Catherine Decker to Chelsea and Matthew Schneider, property in Union Township, $300,000.

Jonestown

Jay and Joyce Bachman to Matthew and Sarah Swanson, 347 Swatara Creek Drive, $183,000.

Swatara Township

Joseph and Crystal Kimmel to CADA Properties, 445 S. Lancaster St., $225,000.

Bethel Township

Bradley Clenmer to House Group LLC, 227 N. Center St., $148,900.

Craig Fair and Shannon Fair to Adam and Alisha Yoder, 127 E. Main St., $274,000.

Neal and Jean Grimes to John Roth and Janice Roth, 116 Spruce Ave., $275,000.

Dale and Gloria Bender to Gavin Bender and Riley Houser, 600 Freeport Road, $200,000.

Jackson Township

Michael Herb and Emily Boyer to Emily Weaver, Thomas Malloy Jr., 63 Gable Drive, $221,000.

JCMS to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 30 Grashopper Court, $5,094.89.

Charles E. Kohr Estate to Timohty Crouse, 205 Golf Road, $211,000.

Shawn Levy to Richard and Susan Eckenroth, 9 Thorndale Drive, $231,750.

Myerstown

Christopher and Amy Godshall to Peaceful Homes LLC, 143 W. Main Ave., $156,000.

Millcreek Township

Robert Jr. and Kathy Wright to Jaden Rutt, 205 S. Fort Zellers Road, $282,000.

Terry Eckert to Sandra and Thomas Weatherwax, 21 Central Drive, $260,000.