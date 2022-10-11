Search continuing for missing swimmer at Sterling

Rescuers are continuing their search today on Lake Erie for a missing swimmer who yelled for help before disappearing beneath the surface at Sterling State Park Monday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the adult male was swimming about 300 feet offshore around 7:20 p.m. Monday when he began to yell for help and appeared to be struggling to stay afloat.

Upon arrival, first responders were unable to locate the missing person. The sheriff’s Dive Team and the Drone Team responded to the scene to assist. An extensive underwater search was conducted, however the victim remains missing at this time.

At 3:30 a.m., the search for the victim was temporarily suspended. The search will resume during daylight hours today. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The Frenchtown Township Fire Department, Estral Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Monroe City Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.