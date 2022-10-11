Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Mayor NYC Eric Adams Releases 2021 Tax FormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
When LeBron James Heavily Flirted With Ashanti: "We Could Play Little 1-On-1... Maybe We Can Do That Later."
LeBron James once shot his shot with singer Ashanti when he was a rookie.
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Tyler Herro Reacts To Jordan Poole Getting A Larger Extension Than Him: "I'm Super Happy For Him... Guys Get Paid In The League."
Tyler Herro is not mad that Jordan Poole got a larger contract extension than he did.
ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Future With The Warriors, Says He Will Not Sign Extension: “I’m Here This Year Trying To Win A Championship.”
Draymond Green speaks on his contract situation with the Warriors.
Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"
Los Angeles Lakers fans aren't happy with LeBron James after the team lost to the Kings in the preseason finale.
RELATED PEOPLE
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Jim Buss Wanted To Trade Kobe Bryant And Build The Lakers Team Around Andrew Bynum: “Andrew Bynum Is The Guy That’s Gonna Carry This Team To The Next Era Of Laker Dominance.”
A former Lakers player revealed that Jim Buss wanted to trade Kobe Bryant and make Andrew Bynum the leader of the team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevon Looney On Draymond Green's First Practice Back Since Punching Jordan Poole: "Things Happen And We Kind Of Move On Pretty Fast. I Think That’s What Makes Our Team Special.”
Kevon Looney speaks on Draymond Green's first practice back with the team.
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"
NBA fans were quick to react to the big deal Jordan Poole is signing with the Warrior.
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: ‘I lost millions because I couldn’t keep my mouth shut’
The United States of America was born from protest: the country’s roots grew from dissent. Yet, today, social protest is often looked upon with disdain, even as selfish. If any evidence is needed, just look at how Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel for the national anthem effectively cost him his NFL career. While the fallout from Kaepernick’s actions became an international talking point, it wasn’t at all unsurprising. Especially if you were to ask former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who, 20 years before Kaepernick, himself began to protest oppression and tyranny during the national anthem – and also suffered the consequences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The LA Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Clippers have waived Malik Fitts, Xavier Moon, and Nate Darling
Anonymous NBA Player Makes Shocking Statement On LaMelo Ball And The Hornets: "That Team Is Trash Because LaMelo Is Trash."
NBA player flames LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
Russell Westbrook Responds To Backlash From Lakers Huddle Video: "I Think They Just Cut The Video And Obviously, The Internet Gonna Take It And Run With It Wherever They Need To Run With It."
Russell Westbrook denies ignoring his teammates during team huddle.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 10