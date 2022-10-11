ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

CBS 58

High School football Week 9 highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Friday night football under the lights. Our first matchup is Kettle Moraine vs. Muskego, where Muskego won with a final score of 17-13. Our next matchup is Brookfield Central vs. Germantown, where Germantown won with a final score of 14-0. Our next...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Blitz 2022: Champions crowned, playoff berths earned

MILWAUKEE - The journey ends for some while others will play another day. Tonight, though, it's about conference titles and postseason dreams in Week 9 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Kettle Moraine visiting Muskego. Also in action were Brookfield...
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts team’s terrible fake field goal

There were plenty of thrilling college football games on Saturday afternoon highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. And while the Big Ten Conference showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, it definitely came down to the wire.
EAST LANSING, MI
dailydodge.com

Beaver Dam HostS Waunakee Tonight For Homecoming on DDTV & 1430 ESPN

The Beaver Dam High School football team wraps up their season tonight as they host #1 ranked and defending WIAA Division Two State Champion Waunakee for Homecoming at HH Derleth Field. You can hear the game on 1430 ESPN and watch it on DailyDodge TV. The Golden Beavers (Overall: 2-6,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
CBS Sports

How to watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Wisconsin 3-3; Michigan State 2-4 The Michigan State Spartans head home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. MSU and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to St. Cloud State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team joined an ignominious group in program history with another early season loss on Friday. A 5-1 defeat to No. 10 St. Cloud State in the home opener at the Kohl Center sent the Badgers to 0-3 for the season. Only four other UW teams have lost their first three games in the 60 years of the modern era — 1975, 1985, 2008 and 2014.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

West, D.C. Everest, Newman Catholic learn first-round opponents for upcoming WIAA football playoffs

D.C. Everest (4-4) is the No. 7 seed in its Division 1 bracket and will play at No. 2 Hudson (8-1), co-champions of the Big Rivers Conference, on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Wausau West (8-1), which finished in a three-way tie for the Valley Football Association championship, is the No. 4 seed in the same bracket and will be at home at Thom Field on Oct. 21 to take on one of those teams it tied with, Wisconsin Rapids (7-2).
WAUSAU, WI
GazetteXtra

Area high school football: WIAA sets tournament first round schedule

JANESVILLE – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has released the 2022 state football tournament schedule. All first-round tournament games will be played on Friday, Oct. 21. From the local area, participating teams include Janesville Parker, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Clinton and Brodhead/Juda. Here are the first-round pairings, by division. Division 1 No. 8 Janesville Parker at No. 1 ArrowheadNo. 3 Badger vs No. 6 Oak Creek ...
WISCONSIN STATE

