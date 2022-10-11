Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CBS 58
High School football Week 9 highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Friday night football under the lights. Our first matchup is Kettle Moraine vs. Muskego, where Muskego won with a final score of 17-13. Our next matchup is Brookfield Central vs. Germantown, where Germantown won with a final score of 14-0. Our next...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Champions crowned, playoff berths earned
MILWAUKEE - The journey ends for some while others will play another day. Tonight, though, it's about conference titles and postseason dreams in Week 9 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Kettle Moraine visiting Muskego. Also in action were Brookfield...
Report reveals why Wisconsin OL Logan Brown was kicked off team
A report published on Thursday revealed why Wisconsin kicked offensive lineman Logan Brown off the team. Brown tweeted on Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal and continuing his “academic and football career” elsewhere. Interim coach Jim Leonhard spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Big Ten Football Player Kicked Off Prominent Team For 'Internal Incident'
A Big Ten football player is being dismissed from a prominent team within the conference for an "internal incident" that recently took place. Wisconsin head football coach Jim Leonhard announced this Thursday that he is kicking offensive lineman Logan Brown off the team. Brown, who ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
College football world blasts team’s terrible fake field goal
There were plenty of thrilling college football games on Saturday afternoon highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. And while the Big Ten Conference showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, it definitely came down to the wire.
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam HostS Waunakee Tonight For Homecoming on DDTV & 1430 ESPN
The Beaver Dam High School football team wraps up their season tonight as they host #1 ranked and defending WIAA Division Two State Champion Waunakee for Homecoming at HH Derleth Field. You can hear the game on 1430 ESPN and watch it on DailyDodge TV. The Golden Beavers (Overall: 2-6,...
CBS Sports
How to watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Wisconsin 3-3; Michigan State 2-4 The Michigan State Spartans head home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. MSU and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Watch: Former Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson Scores First NFL Touchdown
Former Kentucky star wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has finally made his mark for the New York Giants. After missing the beginning of the season due to injury, the Frankfort, Ky native is back on the gridiron. Robinson took this short pass from Giants QB Daniel Jones five yards into the ...
RELATED PEOPLE
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to St. Cloud State
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team joined an ignominious group in program history with another early season loss on Friday. A 5-1 defeat to No. 10 St. Cloud State in the home opener at the Kohl Center sent the Badgers to 0-3 for the season. Only four other UW teams have lost their first three games in the 60 years of the modern era — 1975, 1985, 2008 and 2014.
West, D.C. Everest, Newman Catholic learn first-round opponents for upcoming WIAA football playoffs
D.C. Everest (4-4) is the No. 7 seed in its Division 1 bracket and will play at No. 2 Hudson (8-1), co-champions of the Big Rivers Conference, on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Wausau West (8-1), which finished in a three-way tie for the Valley Football Association championship, is the No. 4 seed in the same bracket and will be at home at Thom Field on Oct. 21 to take on one of those teams it tied with, Wisconsin Rapids (7-2).
Area high school football: WIAA sets tournament first round schedule
JANESVILLE – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has released the 2022 state football tournament schedule. All first-round tournament games will be played on Friday, Oct. 21. From the local area, participating teams include Janesville Parker, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Clinton and Brodhead/Juda. Here are the first-round pairings, by division. Division 1 No. 8 Janesville Parker at No. 1 ArrowheadNo. 3 Badger vs No. 6 Oak Creek ...
Comments / 0