D.C. Everest (4-4) is the No. 7 seed in its Division 1 bracket and will play at No. 2 Hudson (8-1), co-champions of the Big Rivers Conference, on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Wausau West (8-1), which finished in a three-way tie for the Valley Football Association championship, is the No. 4 seed in the same bracket and will be at home at Thom Field on Oct. 21 to take on one of those teams it tied with, Wisconsin Rapids (7-2).

WAUSAU, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO