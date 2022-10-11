Read full article on original website
Blockchain.com Receives In-Principle Approval from Monetary Authority of Singapore
Blockchain.com, a leading crypto wallet provider, digital asset trading platform, and block explorer service provider, recently revealed that it has “secured an in-principle approval for the Major Payment Institution License offering Digital Payment Token services from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).”. With this preliminary approval, Blockchain.com Singapore continues...
Bitcoin Platform NYDIG Reduces Staff: Report
NYDIG, a Bitcoin gateway platform providing various crypto services, has quietly reduced its employee account, according to a recent report. WSJ.com writes that about one-third of its staff, or 110 individuals, have been let go. The move follows a change in executive leadership that was announced on October 3, 2022. At that time, NYDIG said that Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad had been promoted to the roles of CEO and President, respectively. CEO Robert Gutmann and outgoing President Yan Zhao were expected to remain at Stone Ridge Holdings Group, the parent company of NYDIG.
Astra Secures $10M in Series A Funding with a $30M Line of Credit
Astra, a provider of instant card-to-card funding as a service in the U.S., announced a $10 million Series A funding round led by FPV Ventures, with participation from Slow Ventures and Allegis Capital, as well as a $30 million line of credit through CoVenture in order “to support the company’s rapid expansion in the payments industry.”
UBCI Selects Profile Software’s Treasury Management Solution
Profile Software, a financial solutions provider, has announced that UBCI (Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et I’Industrie) has selected Acumen.plus, the internationally implemented Treasury Management solution, “to effectively cover the entire spectrum of treasury and streamline their operations in the most efficient way.”. The solution, which “offers full...
BIS Innovation Hub, Bank Indonesia Reveal G20 TechSprint Winners
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and Bank Indonesia recently announced the winners of the G20 TechSprint 2022 challenge during a live award ceremony in Jakarta. This year’s competition, under the Indonesian G20 Presidency, was launched in April to catalyze new technologies that “would better enable the development and future use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).”
Multi Asset Crypto ETP Listed on Boerse Frankfurt by Valour, Vinter
Valour Inc. has partnered with Valour to list its first “multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product (ETP). The fund will trade on the Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG (ISIN: CH1149139623). Valour is a firm seeking to bridge digital and traditional capital markets, including DeFi. Vinter is a Sweden-based index provider. The Valour...
USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Slashes Commercial Paper to Zero
Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT by market cap, announced on October 13, 2022 that it has “eliminated commercial paper from its reserves, replacing these investments with U.S. Treasury Bills (T-Bills).”. This announcement “comes as part of Tether’s ongoing efforts to increase transparency, with investor...
Fintech Firm TIFIN Launches Magnifi Personal, an AI-enhanced Investing Assistant
TIFIN, the fintech platform known for Magnifi, an investment marketplace, recently announced the launch of their new premium subscription Magnifi Personal, aimed at “helping investors without enough time or knowledge to build and grow their portfolios with intelligence.”. New and existing Magnifi investors can now “upgrade to a Magnifi...
State Street Digital’s TradeNeXus Platform Teams Up with Capitolis to Introduce Integrated Portfolio Optimization Offering
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced that TradeNeXus, a GlobalLink digital platform for foreign exchange transactions and an integral part of State Street’s Digital Division, has partnered with Capitolis, the technology company “reimagining” capital markets, “to launch an automated post-trade solution to optimize portfolios.”. This product...
Fintech Firm NorthOne Announces $67M Series B Round
NorthOne recently announced it has raised $67 million in Series B funding. With participation from new and existing investors, NorthOne claims it is poised “to further expand the reach of its business banking and financial management platform across all sectors of the small business community.”. NorthOne is a financial...
The Clearing House Joins Open Invention Network
Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source software (OSS) and now the “largest” patent non-aggression community in history, announced recently that The Clearing House (TCH) has joined “as a community member.”. As the nation’s “most experienced” payments company, operating U.S.-based payments networks that...
Data Solutions Provider Sagacity Solutions Acquires REaD Group
Data solutions provider, Sagacity Solutions Ltd., recently announced its acquisition of data marketing and insight agency, REaD Group Ltd. The acquisition will give clients “a one-stop-shop for clean, accurate and compliant data with … comprehensive insights.” Sagacity will “provide an intelligently informed customer lifecycle proposition which starts from customer prospecting and marketing to customer management, billing, collections and retention over the lifetime of the customer and beyond.”
BlueSnap, BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance, Payout Services
BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, announced a partnership with BitPay, which claims to be the largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will “give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15...
Slowest IPO Market Since 1990: SBCFAC Discusses Dismal Public Offering Market
This past week, the SEC’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee met to discuss several key topics regarding access to capital and smaller firms. One of the topics revolved around initial public offerings (IPOs), a sector of finance that tanked in 2022. In fact, according to a presentation by Matt Toole of Refinitiv Deals Intelligence, 2022 has been the slowest first nine-month period for US-listed traditional IPOs since 1990, with just $6.6 billion in proceeds raised so far this year. This represents a whopping 94% decline compared to a year ago. At the same time, the number of public offerings has been the slowest period for US IPOs since 2009.
UK’s Zumo Joins World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition
Zumo, the UK-based wallet and crypto-as-a-service enterprise solution provider, has announced at Sibos 2022 that it has “become the latest member of the World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition.”. Part of the wider Crypto Impact and Sustainability Accelerator, the newly formed coalition will explore “how blockchain tools can...
Legion M Returns to Crowdfunding for 9th Time, Lists Reg A+ Securities Offering on StartEngine
Legion M, a media company that aims to have one million investors. has returned to crowdfunding for the 9th time, according to a statement from the company. Legion M has listed a Reg A+ securities offering on StartEngine seeking to raise up to $20.7 million. To date, Legion M has...
Fintech Firm Northstar Acquires $24.4M to Make Financial Guidance a “Universal” Benefit
Northstar, the financial wellness benefit for employees, announced it has raised $24.4 million in new funding “led by GGV Capital and joined by new investors PayPal Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures, and Canvas Ventures.”. Existing investors in the investment round included M13, Workday Ventures, Parade Ventures, Foundation Capital, Designer Fund,...
ShareRing, a Digital Identity Blockchain Ecosystem, Integrates CosmWasm
The CosmWasm integration is the first of many other planned steps that ShareRing, a blockchain-enabled digital identity ecosystem, is taking in order “to move towards achieving the goal of providing frictionless access to goods and services.”. This integration reportedly “results in smart contract functionality, greater cross-chain interoperability, and more...
Bank of America’s Erica Tops 1B Customer Interactions, Now Almost 1.5M Per Day
Erica, which is described as the “most advanced” and “first” widely available virtual financial assistant, has surpassed 1 billion interactions with Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) clients. The technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), officially “launched in 2018 and has since helped nearly 32 million clients...
Fundrise Says Portfolio Outperforms, Even with Fed Induced Recession on the Way
Real estate investment platform Fundrise is out with its Q3 investor letter profiling its performance. Fundrise is a platform that offerings fund like vehicles that invest in various real estate or property assets. The offerings are available to both non-accredited and accredited investors as they utilize the Reg A+ securities exemption. Earlier this year, Fundrise said it was entering the early stage funding space, a deviation from its real estate roots.
