CeeDee Lamb Hurt But Playing for Cowboys at Eagles
CeeDee Lamb isn't worried when or if Darius Slay follows him on Sunday night.
Cardinals Center Rodney Hudson, Six Others Inactive vs. Seattle
The inactives for Week 6's matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have been released.
Times Gazette
Start/Sit advice for your Week 6 Fantasy Football team
We made it to Week 6 of our Fantasy Football season. Now not only do you have to navigate injuries but also the Bye Weeks (Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee). Let’s dive into week 6 and hopefully I set you up for Fantasy Football success. QB. Start: Kirk Cousins...
NFL・
Times Gazette
Philly Special and Del Duduit Joins Matt’s TakePhilly Special
Week after week the same old headache keeps reoccurring. If you Google the causes of migraines, the first thing that will pop up from your search is watching Zac Taylor call plays from the sideline for an entire game. As everyone knows by now, the Bengals lost to the Ravens on Sunday night, bringing their record to a disappointing 2-3. While many fans are extremely upset that we didn’t kick a field goal to tie the game which lead to a turnover on downs, I am way more upset with the play calling on all four downs once we made it near the goal line.
Rams inactives: Donald, Kupp and Higbee all active vs. Panthers
The Rams listed five players as questionable to play in Week 6 against the Panthers, including Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee. Sean McVay said he expected all three of them to play Sunday, and all three are indeed active. That’s good news for the Rams, who have been...
