Week after week the same old headache keeps reoccurring. If you Google the causes of migraines, the first thing that will pop up from your search is watching Zac Taylor call plays from the sideline for an entire game. As everyone knows by now, the Bengals lost to the Ravens on Sunday night, bringing their record to a disappointing 2-3. While many fans are extremely upset that we didn’t kick a field goal to tie the game which lead to a turnover on downs, I am way more upset with the play calling on all four downs once we made it near the goal line.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO