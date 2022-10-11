ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Teen Art at Bartlesville LIbrary Today

Fall break brings challenges on what teens can do with their time so the Bartlesville Public LIbrary is offering an opportunity to do something bad by creating something good. Bad Art for Teens is scheduled for today (October 14) from 2-3 pm in Meeting Room A. Teens can socialize while creating some really bad art. Trophies will be given for the worst art pieces. The event is FREE and all supplies are provided by the library.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Get Real Ministries Jesus Burger Event is Saturday

The daylight hours are getting shorter. With that in mind, Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville announced the monthly Jesus Burger event will start at 5pm on Saturday instead of 6pm. The Jesus Burger event is held behind the FYC Store on West 14th Street in the Get Real Ministries warehouse....
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Arvest Foundation Supports Price Tower

The Price Tower will have a boost in funding thanks to a $4,800 donation from the Arvest Foundation. Arvest commercial loan manger Jay Dyer and commercial banker Chad Cox recently presented the check to Price Tower Arts Center executive director Donna Keffer and operations manager Demarco Hudson. “It is an...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

First-of-its-kind therapeutic home opens in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Families in Green Country will soon have access to a unique mental health resource. Grand Mental Health is a therapeutic group home in Bartlesville that provides a safe place for families and children in crisis. CEO Larry Smith says the goal is to keep families together.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ribbon Cutting Planned for October 18

Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center is inviting the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the new facility located at 300 South Pine Street in Nowata. The state-of-the-art facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and it includes dedicated spaces...
NOWATA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Tails A Wagn’ is Expanding!

If you have wondered what was going on out on Country Club Road, wonder no more! The new sign is up and the word is out. Tails A Wagn’ is expanding their lodging services! Whether it is for a few hours or a few days, your pet can enjoy enrichment activities (yes, that is important for our companions) and stay so busy that they hardly even miss you.
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Christmas Movie Being Filmed In Downtown Claremore

Downtown Claremore has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland as filming for an upcoming Christmas movie continues. Many of the stores along Main Street have also decorated and will be featured in the background of the movie. The Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce said the movie will feature actress Candace...
CLAREMORE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Western Heritage Day This Saturday

Make your plans to attend Dewey's Western Heritage Day this Saturday for a memorable experience the whole family will enjoy. You'll feel like you've stepped back in time as you witness a parade that includes a herd of longhorn cattle being driven through the historic downtown streets of Dewey and gunfight reenactments straight out of the Old West.
DEWEY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rollover crash impacts traffic in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (6:10 A.M.): The traffic accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. A rollover crash has a road blocked off in north Tulsa. Crews are working to clear an accident, involving a car and truck, at East 46th Street North and North Mingo Road.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery

The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Burn Ban Announced in Washington County

Despite the rainfall last night and precisely because it was so little, the Washington County Commissioners approved a return to a burn ban to be implemented immediately and to continue through October 24. The ban will then be extended if there is not enough moisture that has penetrated the top soil to bring about drought relief to the undersoil.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK

