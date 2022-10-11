Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Teen Art at Bartlesville LIbrary Today
Fall break brings challenges on what teens can do with their time so the Bartlesville Public LIbrary is offering an opportunity to do something bad by creating something good. Bad Art for Teens is scheduled for today (October 14) from 2-3 pm in Meeting Room A. Teens can socialize while creating some really bad art. Trophies will be given for the worst art pieces. The event is FREE and all supplies are provided by the library.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Get Real Ministries Jesus Burger Event is Saturday
The daylight hours are getting shorter. With that in mind, Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville announced the monthly Jesus Burger event will start at 5pm on Saturday instead of 6pm. The Jesus Burger event is held behind the FYC Store on West 14th Street in the Get Real Ministries warehouse....
Muscogee Nation To Offer Surgery Services At Former CTCA Building
The Muscogee Creek Nation is now going to be offering surgery services to its Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare Center. This is all thanks to a partnership with the OU-TU School of Community Medicine. In addition to offering Muscogee Nation citizens surgery here, the funding will also help train residents. Adding...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Arvest Foundation Supports Price Tower
The Price Tower will have a boost in funding thanks to a $4,800 donation from the Arvest Foundation. Arvest commercial loan manger Jay Dyer and commercial banker Chad Cox recently presented the check to Price Tower Arts Center executive director Donna Keffer and operations manager Demarco Hudson. “It is an...
First-of-its-kind therapeutic home opens in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Families in Green Country will soon have access to a unique mental health resource. Grand Mental Health is a therapeutic group home in Bartlesville that provides a safe place for families and children in crisis. CEO Larry Smith says the goal is to keep families together.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ribbon Cutting Planned for October 18
Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center is inviting the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the new facility located at 300 South Pine Street in Nowata. The state-of-the-art facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and it includes dedicated spaces...
moreclaremore.com
Tails A Wagn’ is Expanding!
If you have wondered what was going on out on Country Club Road, wonder no more! The new sign is up and the word is out. Tails A Wagn’ is expanding their lodging services! Whether it is for a few hours or a few days, your pet can enjoy enrichment activities (yes, that is important for our companions) and stay so busy that they hardly even miss you.
Christmas Movie Being Filmed In Downtown Claremore
Downtown Claremore has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland as filming for an upcoming Christmas movie continues. Many of the stores along Main Street have also decorated and will be featured in the background of the movie. The Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce said the movie will feature actress Candace...
Mom Disappointed In Lack Of Paraprofessionals At Tulsa Public Schools
Laura Robinson and her husband have seven adult children and enjoyed being empty nesters, until Joshua came into their lives when he was just four months old. "Josh changed all that and we wouldn't change that for the world,” Robinson said. Joshua is now nine and has Spastic Quadriplegic...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Western Heritage Day This Saturday
Make your plans to attend Dewey's Western Heritage Day this Saturday for a memorable experience the whole family will enjoy. You'll feel like you've stepped back in time as you witness a parade that includes a herd of longhorn cattle being driven through the historic downtown streets of Dewey and gunfight reenactments straight out of the Old West.
Sapulpa prepares for this year’s Route 66 Christmas Chute event
SAPULPA, Okla. — Halloween is around the corner, but it’s almost time to get those Christmas kicks on Route 66. The countdown is on to the Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa, where people can view 35,000 lights on display. “Three, two, one, flip it on and the...
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country
State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
FOX23 Investigates: is that remote job posting legitimate or a scam?
TULSA, Okla. — The pandemic has made remote positions more common across dozens of industries. You’ll find a large amount of remote positions online, but how do you know it’s legitimate?. FOX23 launched an investigation after learning about a sophisticated scheme that was stealing people’s identities.
Rollover crash impacts traffic in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (6:10 A.M.): The traffic accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. A rollover crash has a road blocked off in north Tulsa. Crews are working to clear an accident, involving a car and truck, at East 46th Street North and North Mingo Road.
news9.com
Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery
The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
Sewage project will close midtown Tulsa street for one week
TULSA, Okla. — A sewage project in midtown Tulsa will have a street closed for about a week. The City of Tulsa said, beginning Monday afternoon, South Hudson Avenue between East 35th Street and East 36th Street will be closed for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project. The project is...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Burn Ban Announced in Washington County
Despite the rainfall last night and precisely because it was so little, the Washington County Commissioners approved a return to a burn ban to be implemented immediately and to continue through October 24. The ban will then be extended if there is not enough moisture that has penetrated the top soil to bring about drought relief to the undersoil.
