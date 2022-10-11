ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

BBC

Girl fought off masked robber who tied up her and her brother

A teenage girl fought off a masked robber who broke into her Glasgow home. The 16-year-old and her brother, 13, were tied up while two men ransacked their parents' home in Baillieston in December last year. The whole ordeal was overheard by a friend of the girl who had been...
BBC

Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze

Fire crews in Leeds tackled a large blaze in a city centre building on Saturday night. It broke out on the top floors of a derelict high rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated,...
BBC

Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart

The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
BBC

Baby loss: 'We weren't told why our daughter had died'

Two couples from West Lothian have spoken to the BBC about their experiences of losing a baby. One couple were bereaved earlier this year - the other in 1971, when there was virtually no support with the grieving process. The help available now, they agree, makes all the difference in...
BBC

Boy, 16, dies after car hits lamp post in Tameside

A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in a car that hit a lamp post has died, police have said. Two other people were injured following the crash in Droylsden Road, Tameside, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers arrested the 18-year-old driver of a white...
BBC

Police still baffled by 2012 murder of Harlow family

The detective leading an investigation into the murder of a mother and her five children said there remained "facts in this case that don't add up". Dr Abdul Shakoor's wife Dr Sabah Usmani, sons Muneeb, nine, and Rayyan, six, and daughter Hira, 12, died in a fire at their Harlow home in 2012.
BBC

Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy

Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann Edwards,...
BBC

Wife's 'nightmare' as man waits four years for trial

The wife of a man who has been told he will spend at least four years and four months in jail before standing trial says she is living in a "nightmare". Voja Petkovic, 36, was arrested in January 2019 and remains on remand despite not facing trial. He denies supplying...
BBC

Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says

An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
BBC

Boston poultry worker denies using butchery skills to dismember ex

A poultry worker accused of murdering his estranged partner has denied using his butchery skills to dismember her body. Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Prosecutors allege Kamil Ranoszek, 42, bludgeoned her to death and then mutilated her...
BBC

Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea

Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
BBC

Leah Croucher: Parents visit murder inquiry house in Milton Keynes

The parents of Leah Croucher have visited the house where human remains were found earlier this week. On Wednesday, police said unidentified remains and a rucksack and personal items belonging to the 19-year-old had been found at a Milton Keynes property. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on...
BBC

Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily

Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
BBC

Leah Croucher murder inquiry: Commissioner requests police review

The police force that investigated the disappearance of Leah Croucher has been asked to review the original missing persons case following the launch of a murder inquiry. Matthew Barber, the police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, requested a review from the chief constable. The 19-year-old was last seen in...
BBC

Stop and search handcuffing unjustified, says report

A police force was "unjustified" in handcuffing compliant people during stop and searches, inspectors said. N﻿orfolk Police was praised in its latest inspection, with an "outstanding" rating for good use of resources and "good" for preventing crime. B﻿ut a report found it "requires improvement" in its treatment of the...
BBC

Grantham bottle attack: Five more people arrested

Five more people have been arrested over an attack in which a man was hit by a bottle, leaving him with potentially life-changing injuries. The 24-year-old victim was hit as he walked in Belton Lane in Grantham, Lincolnshire, early on 1 October. Four males, aged between 17 and 21, held...
BBC

Women say rainbow baby completes family

Two women who lost babies during pregnancy have described how going on to have another child was "a gift". Joanne Edwards, 39, and Sarah Jackson, 32, have shared how having a rainbow baby, a baby born after a miscarriage or stillbirth, was so "precious". Ms Edwards from Blackburn, who now...
