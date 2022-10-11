ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking, MO

houstonherald.com

Two injured in accident north of Licking

Two persons received injuries — one of them serious — in an accident Saturday afternoon north of Licking on Highway CC two miles east of Highway C. Troopers said Yolanda L. Skaggs, 33, of Salem, was driving a westbound 2007 Mini Cooper that ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. She was flown by medical helicopter with serious injuries to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
LICKING, MO
houstonherald.com

BONNIE FAYE BRIGHT RICHARDS

Bonnie Faye (Bright) Richards, born Oct. 19, 1930, departed this world on Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed. Bonnie is preceded in death by her mother and father, Vedar and John Bright; six sisters, Sylvia Bullock, Flora Bright, Lydia Faust, Lela Hammontree, Eula Jean Osipchack and Ruby Marie Bright; three brothers, Everret (Buck) Bright, Calvin (Sam) Bright and Jim Bright; and one daughter, Peggy Sue (Richards) Graham.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Ozarks, Texas County under significant fire risk today

There is a significant fire risk in southwest Missouri and south-central Missouri, the National Weather Service said Friday. A “Red Flag” warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. The danger: low humidity and wind gusts. Persons are advised not to do outside burning.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man who shot Houston native receives 320-year sentence

A man who shot two law enforcement officers — including a Houston native — was sentenced to 320 years in prison on Thursday. James Cummings was sentenced to four life sentences for four counts of first-degree assault of law enforcement officers and four 50-year sentence for four counts of armed criminal action.
HOUSTON, MO
City
Licking, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Licking, MO
Obituaries
City
Buckner, MO
houstonherald.com

Man arrested on multiple drug charges

A Willow Springs was arrested early Saturday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Chad A. Stevenson, 48, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was cited and released, the patrol said.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: Authorities say missing man found and is safe

UPDATE: He has been located and is safe, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver advisory alert as authorities search for a Pomona man. Missing is Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male who is 73. He 5’9”, 180 pounds...
POMONA, MO
houstonherald.com

Regional planning meeting on internet struggles set for Thursday

Residents of South Central Ozark Council of Governments (region 17) — which includes Texas County — can weigh in on state plans to get every Missourian online when officials from the Missouri Office of Broadband Development visit West Plains from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 (today) at the West Plains Civic Center at 110 St. Louis St.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
#Licking Christian Church
houstonherald.com

Houston school board handles personnel matters

Members of the Houston board of education handled personnel matters Tuesday night. •Approved early graduation requests from Brendon Garner-Faulkner and Taylor Burch, contingent meeting state and local requirements. •Accepted the resignation of Samantha Bathon, middle school administrative assistant. •Employed Kay Stilley as a bus and custodial substitute. •Named Hershel Williams...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

HHS activities planned for Oct. 25

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Three activities involving Houston High School are planned for Tuesday, Oct. 25. They are:. •The Tiger cross country team will host a home meet at 4 p.m. at the Houston Municipal Golf Course. The public...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston man faces felony charges after driving incident in May

A Houston is charged with a pair of felonies following a Missouri State Highway Patrol response to an incident on May 19. Bryan W. Stogsdill, 43, of 211 S. Grand Ave., Apt. 109, in Houston, faces class E felony charges of driving while intoxicated – persistent offender, and driving while revoked. He was charged Oct. 12. Bond is $400,000.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Commission handles several township issues at meeting

Members of the Texas County Commission held meetings on Oct. 5-6. •Met with Ginger Mullins with Christos House for the signing of a proclamation for Domestic Violence Month. •Reviewed and acknowledged the release of Karissa Hurst from the assessor’s office on Oct. 3. •Met with Bill Karatzas, emergency management...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
houstonherald.com

Tigers suffer first loss of the season at Mountain Grove

After winning the first seven games of the season, the Houston High School football team suffered its first defeat in 2022, falling 28-8 in a South Central Association Conference contest Friday afternoon at Wilson Field in Mountain Grove. Houston’s normally prolific offense was held to a season-low points total, while...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
houstonherald.com

Tiger Pride Band brings home the hardware after competition

It was a successful outing for the Houston Tiger Pride Band as it competed Saturday in Branson. The band took first place in Class 1A and won outstanding effect, outstanding color guard, outstanding percussion, outstanding music and advanced to the finals, where it took 11th out 21. “These kids work...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Deadline approaches for grants for local not-for-profits

The deadline for not-for-profits in Houston to apply for Houston Community Foundation grants is Monday, Oct. 24. The Houston Community Foundation is making available funds for entities in the fields of health and human services. An affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the local group said the entities...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Department: Local sales tax revenue shows increases for month

Sales tax revenue reported under the latest monthly distribution showed gains in Houston, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. Merchants collect two one-cent sales taxes — one for general revenue and a second for parks, police and fire. The general one netted $81,077 for the month. That’s up $6,865 from the same period in 2021. For the first three quarters of the year, the tally is $716,347. That’s up $30,434 — or 4.4 percent and below the current annual inflation rate.
HOUSTON, MO

