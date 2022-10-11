Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Live Radio Play Haunts Waynesville, MO Last Weekend of OctoberLaura ConnorsWaynesville, MO
Historic 1906 Lower Parker School was built for the rural community by the Ozark National Scenic WaterwaysCJ CoombsDent County, MO
The historic Bates-Geers House has the past written all over itCJ CoombsTexas County, MO
Related
houstonherald.com
Two injured in accident north of Licking
Two persons received injuries — one of them serious — in an accident Saturday afternoon north of Licking on Highway CC two miles east of Highway C. Troopers said Yolanda L. Skaggs, 33, of Salem, was driving a westbound 2007 Mini Cooper that ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. She was flown by medical helicopter with serious injuries to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
houstonherald.com
BONNIE FAYE BRIGHT RICHARDS
Bonnie Faye (Bright) Richards, born Oct. 19, 1930, departed this world on Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed. Bonnie is preceded in death by her mother and father, Vedar and John Bright; six sisters, Sylvia Bullock, Flora Bright, Lydia Faust, Lela Hammontree, Eula Jean Osipchack and Ruby Marie Bright; three brothers, Everret (Buck) Bright, Calvin (Sam) Bright and Jim Bright; and one daughter, Peggy Sue (Richards) Graham.
houstonherald.com
Ozarks, Texas County under significant fire risk today
There is a significant fire risk in southwest Missouri and south-central Missouri, the National Weather Service said Friday. A “Red Flag” warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. The danger: low humidity and wind gusts. Persons are advised not to do outside burning.
houstonherald.com
Man who shot Houston native receives 320-year sentence
A man who shot two law enforcement officers — including a Houston native — was sentenced to 320 years in prison on Thursday. James Cummings was sentenced to four life sentences for four counts of first-degree assault of law enforcement officers and four 50-year sentence for four counts of armed criminal action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on multiple drug charges
A Willow Springs was arrested early Saturday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Chad A. Stevenson, 48, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was cited and released, the patrol said.
houstonherald.com
Area man charged after allegedly stealing pickup, running from deputy; manhunt follows
A Cabool man faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing a truck and later fleeing from a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was investigating the theft. The incident sparked a manhunt over a 24-hour period. Beau Burton, 32, of 14563 Gardner Road in Cabool, is charged with resisting...
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: Authorities say missing man found and is safe
UPDATE: He has been located and is safe, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver advisory alert as authorities search for a Pomona man. Missing is Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male who is 73. He 5’9”, 180 pounds...
houstonherald.com
Regional planning meeting on internet struggles set for Thursday
Residents of South Central Ozark Council of Governments (region 17) — which includes Texas County — can weigh in on state plans to get every Missourian online when officials from the Missouri Office of Broadband Development visit West Plains from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 (today) at the West Plains Civic Center at 110 St. Louis St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Houston school board handles personnel matters
Members of the Houston board of education handled personnel matters Tuesday night. •Approved early graduation requests from Brendon Garner-Faulkner and Taylor Burch, contingent meeting state and local requirements. •Accepted the resignation of Samantha Bathon, middle school administrative assistant. •Employed Kay Stilley as a bus and custodial substitute. •Named Hershel Williams...
houstonherald.com
HHS activities planned for Oct. 25
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Three activities involving Houston High School are planned for Tuesday, Oct. 25. They are:. •The Tiger cross country team will host a home meet at 4 p.m. at the Houston Municipal Golf Course. The public...
houstonherald.com
Houston man faces felony charges after driving incident in May
A Houston is charged with a pair of felonies following a Missouri State Highway Patrol response to an incident on May 19. Bryan W. Stogsdill, 43, of 211 S. Grand Ave., Apt. 109, in Houston, faces class E felony charges of driving while intoxicated – persistent offender, and driving while revoked. He was charged Oct. 12. Bond is $400,000.
houstonherald.com
Commission handles several township issues at meeting
Members of the Texas County Commission held meetings on Oct. 5-6. •Met with Ginger Mullins with Christos House for the signing of a proclamation for Domestic Violence Month. •Reviewed and acknowledged the release of Karissa Hurst from the assessor’s office on Oct. 3. •Met with Bill Karatzas, emergency management...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonherald.com
COLD WEATHER: National Weather Service says prepare for dropping temperatures
The National Weather Service said Sunday that a very cold air mass will start to move into the area this evening. The coldest air will arrive Monday night into Tuesday night. Some record lows are possible. At West Plains, the record low was set in 1976 for Oct. 18 at 24 degrees.
houstonherald.com
Tigers suffer first loss of the season at Mountain Grove
After winning the first seven games of the season, the Houston High School football team suffered its first defeat in 2022, falling 28-8 in a South Central Association Conference contest Friday afternoon at Wilson Field in Mountain Grove. Houston’s normally prolific offense was held to a season-low points total, while...
houstonherald.com
Tiger Pride Band brings home the hardware after competition
It was a successful outing for the Houston Tiger Pride Band as it competed Saturday in Branson. The band took first place in Class 1A and won outstanding effect, outstanding color guard, outstanding percussion, outstanding music and advanced to the finals, where it took 11th out 21. “These kids work...
houstonherald.com
Deadline approaches for grants for local not-for-profits
The deadline for not-for-profits in Houston to apply for Houston Community Foundation grants is Monday, Oct. 24. The Houston Community Foundation is making available funds for entities in the fields of health and human services. An affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the local group said the entities...
houstonherald.com
Department: Local sales tax revenue shows increases for month
Sales tax revenue reported under the latest monthly distribution showed gains in Houston, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. Merchants collect two one-cent sales taxes — one for general revenue and a second for parks, police and fire. The general one netted $81,077 for the month. That’s up $6,865 from the same period in 2021. For the first three quarters of the year, the tally is $716,347. That’s up $30,434 — or 4.4 percent and below the current annual inflation rate.
Comments / 0