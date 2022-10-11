Read full article on original website
Convicted Stalker From Paramus Charged With Tormenting Same Teaneck Victim Again
A convicted stalker from Paramus was jailed after going after the same Teaneck victim again, authorities said. John F. Connors, 44, "placed fictitious calls to 911 on different dates," bringing police to the victim's home each time, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said. These weren't only illegal actions on...
NBC New York
Thief Attacks Victim From Behind in Daytime NYC $17K Cash Robbery: Police
Dramatic video captured the moment an aggressive robbery suspect made off with a $17,000 haul in broad daylight. Police said a 66-year-old man was approached from behind in Queens on Thursday, pushed to the pavement and then robbed of a bag containing the thousands of dollars in cash. Video released...
Police Outsmart Gunman Trying To Flee Through Window After Jersey City Shootout
A 35-year-old Jersey City man who thought he'd be able to escape police by jumping out a window after a shootout was outsmarted by officers already canvassing the scene, authorities said. Police responding to reports of shots fired at MLK Drive and Wilkinson Avenue found Dawkins and another man shooting...
theobserver.com
KPD: Man we were driving to Harrison (as a courtesy) was wearing gloves & drinking Red Bull he stole from Walgreens
On Oct. 4 at 8:55 a.m., Officers Sean Podolski and Nicole Cain were dispatched to a report of a man arguing with patrons inside a bakery near 244 Kearny Ave. The officers failed to find the man inside the bakery. But upon leaving, he approached them on the street wearing gloves and carrying a can of Monster energy drink in his jacket pocket. The man, later identified as Clifton J. Rhines, 30, of Newark, told the officers he had been too loud inside the bakery so he left. Rhines then asked for a ride to Harrison. With the weather being poor, Officer Podolski tried to oblige him.
Manhattan subway attacker chokes man after failing to steal his phone
Police are searching for a man who started choking a 49-year-old commuter at a Manhattan subway station on Friday after he failed to steal his phone.
SWAT STANDOFF: Englewood Ex-Con Barricaded In Teaneck Basement Hospitalized
An ex-con from Englewood barricaded himself in the basement of a Teaneck home before being taken into custody following a SWAT standoff, authorities said. A 911 call for help brought township police to a string of rowhouses on East Forest Avenue, just off Lorraine Avenue, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
New York City subway argument turns deadly, police try to stop transit crime
Police said seven of the murder suspects had been arrested, but riders say they are still doubtful about the safety they have in the city's transit system.
West New York man arrested as part of narcotics investigation
A West New York man was arrested on gun and drug charges, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on October 10. On Thursday, October 6, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force recovered a firearm and arrested a 31-year-old man as part of a narcotics investigation in North Bergen.
New York woman arrested after troopers find marijuana in western Neb. stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a New York woman after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sunol. At approximately 10:15 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 near mile marker 70....
longisland.com
Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
hudsoncountyview.com
Authorities seeking public’s help after pedestrian injured in North Bergen hit-and-run
Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a pedestrian was injured in a North Bergen hit-and-run last night, Hudson County Prosector Esther Suarez announced. Shortly after 10:00 p.m., the North Bergen Police Department responded to the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 85th Street on a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.
Caught on video: Robbery suspect traps woman inside subway turnstile
NEW YORK - Police say they have arrested a robbery suspect caught on video trapping a woman inside a subway turnstile. It happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park station.Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old woman entering the turnstile when the man comes up from behind and pulls it in the opposite direction to get in with her. The victim tries to fight back, as the suspect forces himself on her. The struggle went on for more than a minute before police said he grabbed her wallet from her hand and fled out of the station. "That's horrible, because I always take the train," one subway rider told CBS2's Elijah Westbrook. "The community is not the same as it was. I feel like I'm definitely more on high alert," another rider added. Police said the victim was not injured. "I just think it's disgusting the way the city has gotten. I take the subway every day," said one rider. "You just have to be vigilant and keep your head on a swivel," Rego Park resident Roberto Lorenzo said.
15-Year-Old Shot Dead During Altercation on N.Y.C. Subway Train: 'A Senseless Tragedy'
An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett has been identified as the individual shot A teenager has died following an altercation that took place on an MTA subway train in New York City. Jayjon Burnett, 15, of Queens has been identified as the victim in Friday's shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time on a southbound A train near the Rockaway stop at Mott Avenue, PEOPLE confirms. A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Burnett was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after he suffered...
News 12
Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls
At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark
A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three NYC men arrested and released after jumping pharmacy counter, stealing drugs
LAGRANGE – State Police captured three New York City men after they robbed a Walgreens pharmacy on Route 55 in Lagrange on Tuesday morning. The three allegedly jumped over the pharmacy counter at around 9:35 a.m. and stole several medications before fleeing in a Toyota Camry. Troopers spotted the...
hudsontv.com
$50,000 Stolen From Hoboken’s Bank of America, Suspect Arrested
Photo Credit: Google Maps 31-year old, Hoboken resident Everton Gunter has been arrested and charged with robbery after making off with approximately $50,000 from the Bank of America, located at 2nd and Hudson Streets on October 5, 2022. According to Detective Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka, at approximately 2:30 pm on Wednesday,...
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
