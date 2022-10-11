Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Electric supply rates likely to triple for Jacksonville at start of year
Jacksonville residents should prepare to welcome 2023 with electrical supply charges that will almost triple what they are paying for electricity now. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw told City Council this week the city had received only one bid, from Homefield Energy, for its electrical aggregation program. The new negotiated rate went to 0.1222 cents per kilowatt hour, from 0.0439 cents.
Demolition at old Pillsbury Mills site moves forward after environmental testing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Deconstruction of an old factory in Springfield is continuing after a test found only small amounts of toxic materials. A recent environmental test conducted by Fehr Graham at the old Pillsbury Mills site found very negligible amounts of asbestos in the buildings and no industrial contaminants in the soil, but low […]
wlds.com
IL Products Fall Farmers Market At State Fairgrounds Today
The Illinois Department of Agriculture will be hosting the first ever Illinois Products Fall Farmers’ Market on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield today. The fall market will run from 9AM-2PM at “The Shed” on the fairgrounds. The market will feature all Illinois produce and fresh products,...
wlds.com
Virginia Hires New Police Chief
The City of Virginia has hired a new chief of police. Virginia has been without a police chief since April when Mayor Randy McClure terminated Daniel W. Smith. The city has hired Eric Shumate, former Chief of Police in Thomasboro, a small town in northern Champaign County. Shumate will be the city’s four chief of police since 2019.
wlds.com
Upcoming Lane Closures on Joe Page Bridge
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures for the Joe Page Bridge over the Illinois River. The bridge carries Illinois Route 100 from Greene & Jersey County travelers into Hardin in Calhoun County. Traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane from 8AM to 8:30PM each...
wlds.com
Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings
The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
wlds.com
Springfield Man Arrested For Jacksonville Gas Station Robbery in August
Jacksonville Police Detectives have released more information about an arrest that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, August 13th at 9:41PM, Jacksonville Police received a report of a robbery at the Shell Gas Station located at 1720 West Morton Avenue. An employee of the business said that a man had indicated he was armed with a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money. The suspect was gone before officers arrived and was not able to be located at the time. No injuries were reported.
wlds.com
No Injuries in Murrayville House Fire
The Murrayville and Woodson Fire Departments received a call of a residential fire on Pink Alley near the Murrayville Elementary School at approximately 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Murrayville Fire Chief Cody Kitselman says smoke was showing from the rear of the house when crews first arrived. “The kitchen was on fire...
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Saturday, Oct. 15
The following are being sought on arrest warrants, according to various sheriff’s departments. The addresses listed are the last known addresses provided by the warrants and may be outdated. • William L. Nelson, 46, address unknown, is being sought on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
recordpatriot.com
Homelessness in Jacksonville more 'crater' than pothole, couple finds
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With nowhere else to go, David Gladwell and Jessyca Cale have been living out of their car on the streets of Jacksonville for more than five months. The couple lost their home because of missing paperwork for a trailer...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Woman Indicted on Federal Drug Charges
A Morgan County woman has been indicted on federal drug charges. 58 year old Tonja L. Day of the 800 block of Routt Street in Jacksonville was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 7th for possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on July 25th, according to federal charging documents. Day was arrested on October 4th after a Morgan County Court hearing with the unsealing of the indictment coming last Wednesday.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
wlds.com
Two People Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Chatham
The Sangamon County Coroner has reported that two people died last night in a two-vehicle crash south of Chatham on Illinois Route 4. Coroner Jim Allmon says the driver of each vehicle involved in the crash, a 17 year old female from Virden and a 31 year old male from Beardstown, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
wmay.com
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
capitolwolf.com
Illinois Poor People’s Campaign
Saturday saw a march to the Lincoln Statue at the Capital in Springfield. The Illinois Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival joined dozens of states from across the country in ‘Marches on Main Street’ events in a coordinated campaign of voter engagement leading up to the Nov 8th Midterm elections.
wlds.com
Weekend Garage Fire Considered Suspicious
A single-story structure is a total loss after a fire in the northeast section of the city. The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Sheridan Street at approximately 1:20 am Saturday for a garage fire. According to the report, crews arrived at 716 Sheridan to find...
newschannel20.com
Springfield stabbing suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
