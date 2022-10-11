ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Suspect arrested in Harrison County aggravated assault incident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in custody following a “multi-victim aggravated assault incident” in Harrison County. According to the Sheriff’s Office they are investigating a stabbing, vehicular assault, and arson on Private Road 3454, near Lansing Switch Road at Interstate 20. Details are limited as the investigation continues.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Rusk County warrants served yield $40K stolen property recovered, multiple firearms, drugs seized

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple drug arrests made in the first week of October. A warrant was served as the result of the new “SPEAR” initiative in the sheriff’s office that launched on Sept. 30, and it resulted in seven arrests for felony controlled substance violations. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says the warrant was a methamphetamine search warrant that was served at 1107 Whipporwill Street in Henderson, as well as during a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

3 arrested, including teen, after shooting in Marshall neighborhood

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested in Marshall Thursday in connection to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood. At around 10:15 p.m., a call came in to first responders reporting gunshots in the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street. Officers arrived in the area and found...
MARSHALL, TX
westcentralsbest.com

NPSO Makes Large Drug Arrest

Robeline, La - A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE COMPLAINT LEADS TO ARREST OF ROBELINE MAN ON FELONY DRUG AND WEAPON CHARGES

(Robeline)-A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to...
ROBELINE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police arrest individual after fleeing from officers

Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street in reference to gunshots in the area on Oct. 10. While officers were checking the area they attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver stopped his car in the middle of the street and fled on foot.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for Hat Owner

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
VERNON PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Seizes Drugs and Guns

HUEY PETE SCOTT JR (age-61) and CHRISTOPHER BERNARD GARNER (age-50), both of Many were arrested. The Sabine Parish Sheriff Tactical Narcotics Team (T.N.T.) had been investigating the illegal narcotic activity of Scott during the last year. T.N.T. Agents discovered Scott was selling methamphetamine out of his travel trailer at 429 Sweet Town Road, about 2 miles north of Many off LA Highway 1217.
SABINE PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
NECHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband to Smith County inmate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and woman were arrested after officials said they received information that illegal narcotics were being smuggled into the Smith County Jail. “Investigators discovered that inmate, Micah Deron Davis, 42, was receiving contraband consisting of tobacco, marijuana and pills,” officials said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Davis’s […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Murderer admits to fatal shooting as Caddo jury seated

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in a 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court Dec. 28, when he will be sentenced to a statutory mandatory life term in prison.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Man Found Dead By Gilmer ISD Bus Driver Identified

Upshur County authorities have released the identity of the man found dead alongside the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play concerning the death of 51-year-old Louis Grant, Jr. of Pittsburg.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

