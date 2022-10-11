Read full article on original website
The Rings of Power's Sauron reveal was nearly spoiled in episode 2
Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episode 8, aka Alloyed. The Rings of Power's showrunners have revealed that Sauron's big reveal was nearly spoiled by a specific creative decision taken during episode 2's development. Speaking at a preview screening for The Rings of Power episode 8, which TechRadar...
The Rings of Power season 2 may tackle the One Ring's creation
Full spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 8 follow. The Rings of Power cast have opened up on how the creation of the titular rings will affect their characters heading into season 2. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar ahead of The Rings of Power episode 8, Morfydd Clark, who plays...
The Rings of Power's Celebrimbor wants to meet a certain dwarf character in season 2
Full spoilers for The Rings of Power season 1 follow. Potential spoilers for season 2 are also incoming. Celebrimbor actor Charles Edwards wants The Rings of Power season 2 to introduce a deep-cut dwarf character – and subsequently explore their friendship in more detail. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar ahead...
The Rings of Power season 1 ending explained: answering your biggest questions
Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episode 8 and The Lord of the Rings novels. The Rings of Power season 1 finale has dropped on Prime Video – and, unsurprisingly, it's filled with huge and shocking revelatory content. The high fantasy, big-budget Prime Video series has finally...
The Rings of Power's Stranger reveal was held back from the cast until the very end
Full spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 8 follow. Markella Kavenagh has revealed that The Rings of Power's cast didn't learn about The Stranger's identity until they received the script for episode 8. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar before The Rings of Power season 1 finale aired, Kavenagh – who...
Lisa Rinna Was Interviewed On The Red Carpet By Someone She Had Blocked, And It's Super Awkward
"One of the many I've blocked."
RHOC’s Shannon Beador Teases A Full-Blown ‘Tres Amigas’ Reunion With Tamra & Vicki In Season 17 (Exclusive)
The “tres amigas” — Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson — came together at this year’s BravoCon over the weekend, and since they’ve all been filming the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County together (and separately), we had to find out whether this friendship group will finally put their differences aside and make amends on camera.
15 Kids With A Wicked Sense Of Humor That Their Parents Would Kill To Have Been Born With
These parents have their work cut out for them.
Sorry, Netflix, we don't want your ad-filled service
With the current cost of living crisis, a new, lower-priced, and ad-supported Netflix tier should be good news, celebrated even, and welcomed with open arms by a cash-strapped population hopelessly hooked on streaming. But instead of singing Netflix's praises, people seem, how should I put this, a little turned off.
Always wanted to work for Pixar? Now’s your chance to prove you’ve got what it takes
AMD and Pixar have joined forces once more for this year's RenderMan challenge, the pair have announced. The challenge sees artists, graphic designers, and other content creators bring their cinematic visions to life using Pixar’s VFX and animation rendering software. The CPU manufacturer has revealed that this year’s challengers...
House of the Dragon episode 9: release time and streaming details
House of the Dragon season 1 is on fire! Last week’s events signalled a dramatic sea change in Westeros and there’s no turning back now as we speed towards the climactic finale. Thirsty for more swords, sex, dragons and politics? Of course you are! Read on below to find out what time to watch House of the Dragon episode 9 online and how to catch this Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Shantaram: stream the Charlie Hunnam crime drama
Charlie Hunnam plays Lin, an escaped convict on the lam in bustling Bombay, in this adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel of the same name, Shantaram. It’s a breathless and moving tale about friendship, redemption, and attempting to escape your past. Below we explain how you can watch Shantaram online and stream every episode from anywhere in the world now.
