U.K.

BBC

Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart

The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears

A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace

Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
SPORTS
BBC

Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored

A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.
BBC

Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay

Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital

Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. The trust said "following...
MENTAL HEALTH
