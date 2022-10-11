Read full article on original website
Creeslough explosion: Creeslough father and child had 'a beautiful love'
A father and daughter who died in the Creeslough explosion in County Donegal shared a "beautiful love", their funeral Mass has been told. Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, the youngest of the 10 victims, were found in each other's arms in the rubble of the service station, their family said.
Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart
The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears
A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay
Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital
Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. The trust said "following...
Helen Ward: It breaks my heart that I might have to give up, but no decision yet
Veteran Wales striker Helen Ward says she has yet to decide on her international future, but admits it will be a "challenge" to continue. Ward was as an extra-time substitute as Wales' World Cup dreams were ended in an agonising defeat by Switzerland. The 36-year-old will talk to her family...
