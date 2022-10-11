Read full article on original website
Related
YouTuber Addresses 'Pretty Alarming' Similarities Between SNL Charmin Bears Sketch and His Video
YouTuber Joel Haver thinks last weekend's Charmin Bears sketch on Saturday Night Live felt a little too familiar. In a video titled "SNL stole my video" posted Monday, the 26-year-old called the Miles Teller-starring Saturday Night Live sketch "pretty similar" to one of his own videos. "Usually when these things come up, I'm able to see that it's the same concept but they took it somewhere different or it's similar but you can give them some leeway," said Haver. "But this one was a little weird. I was like, 'Wow, that's very similar.'"
WATCH: The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Takes the Drama to Sicily With a Star-Studded Cast
Prepare for another eventful stay with The White Lotus. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time," says Tanya McQuoid (Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge). "Always." The second season of Mike White's social satire looks as though it will be memorable indeed; a star-studded cast including...
A Frasier Sequel is Officially Happening at Paramount+
It's been 18 years since the series aired its final episode, but Frasier is officially getting a sequel. The Cheers spinoff sequel will see Kelsey Grammer reprise his role as psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane as he navigates life in a new city. Few details are known about the series so...
Eileen Ryan, Veteran Actress & Sean Penn's Mother, Dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, prolific performer and mother to actors Sean and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, has passed away at 94. The veteran actress died on Sunday, October 9, a week before her 95th birthday. Born October 16, 1927, the actress got her start on TV in 1955 when she appeared in Goodyear Television Playhouse. She would go on to appear in a number of hit TV shows, including The Twilight Zone, Bonanza, Matlock, ER, Little House on the Prairie, Ally McBeal, Private Practice, Grey's Anatomy, CSI, Without a Trace, and NYPD Blue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eiza Gonzalez Shuts Down Daredevil Casting Rumors: 'No, I'm Not Cast as Elektra'
Eiza Gonzalez is setting the record straight about those Daredevil rumors. The actress, who was recently seen in Ambulance and I Care A Lot, took to Twitter to address speculation that she'd been cast in upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. Gonzalez had received hate from Marvel fans upset about a Latina actress potentially portraying a Greek character. "I feel like I'm just gonna get it out of the way because, One, I'm confused as for the amount of hate over this, and two, I feel like it saves people energy," Gonzalez wrote.
WATCH: Chris Cuomo Returns to Primetime, Promises to 'Change the Game': 'I'm Different'
Chris Cuomo has returned to primetime, and this time, he says things will be different. During his first show on NewsNation last night, the disgraced CNN anchor kicked things off with a quote from William Shakespeare. "'The past is prologue,'" he said, quoting The Tempest. "...meaning that all that has happened before led to this moment, and so it is with me being here with you tonight. I believe that."
She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Slams 'Hostile' Viewers Who Called Her a 'Diversity Hire'
You wouldn't like Jameela Jamil when she's angry. The actress, who plays villain Titania on Disney+ original She-Hulk, has long had a reputation for being outspoken online, and this week was no exception. Jamil took to Twitter to slam "hostile" viewers who had criticized the show. After Jamil posted a...
Lisa Rinna Was Interviewed On The Red Carpet By Someone She Had Blocked, And It's Super Awkward
"One of the many I've blocked."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adult Animated Comedy Koala Man Adds Jemaine Clement, Hugo Weaving & Others to A-List Voice Cast
The star-studded voice cast of Koala Man just got bigger. Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows), Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright will lend their voices to the adult animated comedy, while Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) and Mirando Otto (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Lord of the Rings) are set to appear in a guest star capacity.
WATCH: The Flashy First Teaser for American Horror Story: NYC Reveals Nothing, As Usual
The first teaser for American Horror Story: NYC is here, but it reveals almost nothing about the season ahead. Full of eerie bondage imagery, the teaser for Season 11 of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series promises "the deadliest year" yet and "a season like no other". American Horror Story: NYC...
Joel McHale to Return to Network Comedy Roots in Fox's Animal Control
Joel McHale has a Fox comedy in the works. The Community star will return to his network comedy roots in Animal Control, a straight-to-series workplace comedy that follows a group of local Animal Control employees. McHale will play Frank, an eccentric former cop who was fired from the force for trying to expose corruption in his department. Now a cynical Animal Control officer with a knack for communicating with the critters, Frank's doing his best to understand the human part of the job.
The Winchesters Continues Supernatural's Legacy, Brendan Fraser Leads Professionals
The CW delivers two buzz-worthy premieres tonight as The Winchesters tells a Supernatural origin story and Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling headline drama series Professionals. Also today: Iliza Shlesinger’s Netflix partnership continues with Hot Forever, The Oval returns for Season 4 on BET, the FBI franchise dominates CBS, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olivia Cooke Had a 'Full Mental Breakdown' Filming Bates Motel
Before she played Queen Alicent in House of the Dragon, Olivia Cooke struggled with her mental health on the set of Bates Motel. The British actress revealed in an interview that concurrent filming schedules for the Psycho prequel series and films Ready Player One and Thoroughbreds in Vancouver led to a "full mental breakdown". The isolation and homesickness while working on these projects combined to create a heavy depression for the actress, she admitted. "It was a big old lovely cocktail: being homesick and not knowing it, having not stopped since I was 18, being on my own for large swathes of time."
Constance Wu Amuses Celebrity Jeopardy! Fans with Censored Answer
Constance Wu may not have won Celebrity Jeopardy last night, but she did win the hearts of quite a few fans with her censored Final Jeopardy answer. After beginning the night with a self-censored moment - Wu quickly corrected a "damn it!" to "gosh darn it!" after responding with an incorrect answer - the actress elicited a laugh or two from host Mayim Bialik with her inappropriate Final Jeopardy answer.
Moonlighting is Coming to Streaming
Private detective drama Moonlighting is finally heading to streaming. After teasing a Moonlighting announcement earlier this week, show creator Glenn Gordon Caron has announced that the series is officially being prepared to stream. "It's an ambitious project. Lots of moving parts. And it could take quite a while. But I...
WATCH: Seth Green Says Bill Murray Held Him 'By His Ankles' Over a Trash Can at SNL When He Was 9 Years Old
Seth Green is now among the group of actors who have come forward with a story about Bill Murray's misconduct. During an appearance on the Good Mythical Morning YouTube show, Green told hosts Link Neal and Rhett James McLaughlin about a childhood experience with Murray. "When I was nine years old, I did a spot on Saturday Night Live when Mary Gross was one of the on-the-scene anchor people for the news, and she did a whole thing about what kids think about the Christmas holiday," Green recalled. Murray was the host of the episode in question.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Becomes Netflix's 9th Most Popular Series of All Time
Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is officially one of Netflix's biggest shows ever. The Ryan Murphy-helmed miniseries, which stars Evan Peters as the infamous serial killer, earned a shocking 299.84 millon hours viewed its second week. This comes after it delivered the biggest Week 1 results - 196.2 million hours viewed - for any Netflix original ever. This puts the total viewing hours for the show at 496.05 million so far, just behind 13 Reason Why Season 2's 496.1 million hours viewed in its first 28 days.
Angela Lansbury, Screen and Stage Legend, Dead at 96
Dame Angela Lansbury, legend of screen and stage, has passed away. She was 96 years old. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," Lansbury's family said in a statement.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Emma Caulfield Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
Emma Caulfield, best known for starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and WandaVision, has revealed her private battle with multiple sclerosis. The actress, who is now going by Emma Caulfield Ford following her 2017 marriage to Mark Leslie Ford, began noticing symptoms over a decade ago. "Back in 2010, I was working on [executive producer] Marti Noxon’s Gigantic, and prior to starting that job, I woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it," she recalled.
Justin Long Cast in Disney+ Goosebumps Series
Justin Long is continuing his creepy streak. After starring in recent horror flicks like Barbarian and House of Darkness, Long has been cast in the upcoming Goosebumps series at Disney+. Based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name, the show tells the story of five high schoolers who inadvertently unleash supernatural forces in their town and must come together (despite their differences) to save it. According to Disney, the series is influenced by five of the most popular books in the Goosebumps series.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 1