Los Angeles, CA

Kanye West invited to Holocaust museum after anti-Semitic comments

By Leah Bitsky
 5 days ago

The Holocaust Museum in LA wants Kanye West to visit so he can educate himself after making anti-Semitic comments that got him booted from Instagram.

“Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides,” the Holocaust Museum L.A. wrote in a statement.

The museum explained that his words are powerful and can lead to violence against the Jewish people.

“The Holocaust started with only words that sadly begat stereotypes, racial and religious tropes and blaming others and led to the murder of six million Jews,” the museum wrote.

The museum also pointed out that they educate about all genocides, including the Armenian genocide, noting that his kids whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian are of Armenian descent.

The Holocaust Museum in LA his extended an invitation to Kanye West after he made anti-Semitic comments.
“At Holocaust Museum LA it is our mission to commemorate those who were murdered, educate on the Holocaust and all genocides including the genocide perpetrated against the Armenian People (of which your children would be included), and inspire a more dignified and humane world,” the museum said.

The statement ended with an invitation for West to visit the museum.

The Museum called West’s words harmful.
“Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire. We are located at 100 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036 and welcome you any time,” the museum wrote.

West undoubtedly knows about the Holocaust as he rapped in his 2011 song “ Who Gon Stop Me, ” “This is something like the Holocaust / Millions of our people lost.”

Last Week, the “Hurricane” rapper faced backlash after spewing anti-Semitic comments on his Instagram.

West tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 on the Jewish people.”
Ye had shared since-deleted screenshots of an iMessage conversation he had with Sean “Diddy” Combs

“This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” West had texted Diddy, adding, “I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.”

Shortly after, West was restricted from posting anything to his Instagram or Facebook pages with Meta saying that he violated “the company’s policies.”

West recently caught heat for showcasing “White Lives Matter” shirts at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris.
West responded by taking to Twitter to share that he believed Jews controlled the media, which is a highly anti-Semitic trope.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3  On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote in a since-deleted Tweet.

He added, “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic  because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

West seemingly referred to “Defcon 3” which is a military defense readiness condition where the Air Force is ready to mobilize in 15 minutes. His words suggested that he was ready to attack the Jews.

Several celebrities spoke out in horror over West’s hateful speech including John Legend and Jamie Lee Curtis and Morgan Spector.

West’s anti-Semitic antics come after he was dragged for debuting controversial “White Lives Matter” shirts at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris last week.

He defended his design and even started feuds with Gigi Hadid and Justin Bieber over the matter. Adidas has since put its partnership with the designer under review.

Sources told Page Six this week that West is going through a psychotic breakdown. The artist revealed that he suffers from bipolar disorder in 2019 and he was hospitalized for mental health problems in 2016.

Apolo Kabali
5d ago

How is that going to help?, if he doesn't take his medication. I love Kanye but as myself a mental patient let's move on.

