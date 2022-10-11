Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Man Sentenced For Distributing Meth
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A 28-year-old from Wausau has been sentenced for distributing more than 50 grams of meth. Lucas Ellwart will serve a six-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to the federal charge in US District Court for Western Wisconsin. Charges stem from two confidential informant buys from Ellawrt that occurred in 2021.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Birnamwood Woman Sentenced for Federal Meth Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A judge for the Western District of Wisconsin has sentenced Sarah Waggoner for charges of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The 41-year-old will serve five and a half years in federal prison (66 months) for the count, followed by five years of supervised release.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Drunk Driving Crash Reported in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Kent Street and Grand Avenue Friday night. Officers say the vehicle had been driving into oncoming traffic prior to the crash. They arrested the driver for operating under the influence. No further information has...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Kronenwetter Selects New Fire Chief
KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — The Kronenwetter Police and Fire Commission has selected Theresa O’Brien as the next Fire Chief for the Village. O’Brien replaces Chad Zerkle, who resigned earlier this year for a new position in another state. She currently serves as the Deputy Chief of the department and has experience as both a firefighter and EMT.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Last day for Community Clubhouse
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – The Community Clubhouse, a gathering place for people with mental illness, will close on Friday. North Central Health Care announced earlier this year that it would discontinue the program. Mort McBain, interim director of NCHC, said it is not possible to run a program that...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Name Released in Fatal I-39 Crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The State Patrol has identified the 43-year-old woman killed in this week’s crash on Interstate 39. Kelly Elizabeth Springer was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a bridge pillar at the North Second Street overpass. The crash happened at...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Fire Reported at American Wood Fibers
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Crews from multiple fire agencies have been called to American Wood Fibers on Alderson Street in Schofield. The fire was reported just after 11:15 AM Friday, with witnesses reporting visible flames coming from the building. The extent of the damage is unclear at this time,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Registration Opens for 2022 Wausau Turkey Trot 5K
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Registration is now open for one of the biggest 5K events in Wausau each year. The Turkey Trot will be held Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th with a new route and starting point says Ben Lee with the United Way of Marathon County. “We will run...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9: West, Rapids, Marshfield share conference title
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids, and Marshfield finished in a tie for the Valley Football Association championship. Each team won their week 9 games. Wausau West scored on its first six possessions, beating D.C. Everest 40-14. Marshfield won on the road against Hortonville, 35-22. Wisconsin Rapids beat Menominee (MI), 51-44. In other games:
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Thursday High School Scoreboard & Friday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Thursday’s scoreboard & today’s schedule:. Marshfield 3 Wausau East 0 Marshfield finishes Valley Conf season 12-0, 36-0 in sets.
