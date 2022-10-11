ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle ‘conditioned’ to keep her composure when called ‘crazy’

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Meghan Markle explained how she has been “conditioned” to keep her composure after being labeled “crazy” and “hysterical.”

The “Suits” alum spoke on Tuesday’s episode of her “Archetypes” podcast about women often being referred to as “nuts, insane, out of [their] mind [and] completely irrational.”

The former actress asked her listeners to raise their hands if they related, noting that her own hand was up.

Later in the episode, the “Deal or No Deal” alum, 41, praised her guest Constance Wu for crying during the interview.

“The craziest thing in the world would be to keep all of that inside,” Markle told the “Fresh Off the Boat” alum. “I think it’s beautiful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATdl0_0iURKVFH00
The actress reflected on being called “crazy” during an “Archetypes” podcast episode.

The Duchess of Sussex added that she “would love to cry [that] much,” saying, “I’m conditioned to have a different kind of composure. Now, you sort of [get to] … just relax and let it out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nblex_0iURKVFH00
Meghan Markle spoke about being “conditioned” to keep her composure.

Markle and Wu, 40, joked that they both wish they could let out their feelings like their children do.

“I want to feel so deeply it’s like an Adele album,” the royal family member joked. “So much intense emotion. You just get it out and you share it. That’s the peace.”

Markle has spoken candidly about her mental health since she and husband Prince Harry left England in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4oJC_0iURKVFH00
The "Suits" alum told guest Constance Wu she wants to show "intense emotion." Getty Images for Invictus Games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B576l_0iURKVFH00
The "Suits" alum told guest Constance Wu she wants to show "intense emotion." Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rieSt_0iURKVFH00
The "Suits" alum told guest Constance Wu she wants to show "intense emotion." Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGiX9_0iURKVFH00
The "Suits" alum told guest Constance Wu she wants to show "intense emotion." WireImage,

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March of the following year, the “Bench” author recalled having suicidal thoughts after welcoming son Archie, now 3.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Markle, who is also the mother of 1-year-old daughter Lilibet, said in 2021. “I knew that if I didn’t say it that I would do it. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

The former blogger spoke to Harry, 38, about her feelings at the time. While the former military pilot was supportive and “cradled” her, Markle claimed to be rebuffed by a senior member of the royal institution.

Harry has also been vocal about his own struggles, saying in his May 2021 “The Me You Can’t See” special that going to therapy has allowed him to “take on anything.”

