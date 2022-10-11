Read full article on original website
Related
Today in B2B Payments: eCommerce Tools Focus on African Enterprises, Aircraft Parts
Today in B2B payments, Dooka offers a B2B marketplace to promote intra-African trade, while Ambry Hill and eComchain launch an eCommerce storefront solution for sellers of aircraft parts. Plus, Blackline adds a credit risk assessment feature, while HSBC and Trade Ledger develop a digital receivables finance solution. A growing number...
79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store
In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
Stubborn Inflation Continues Devouring Retail Sales as Consumers Grow Cautious
People are thinking twice before opening their wallets as inflation continues to run rampant, devouring retail sales in most categories last month and aligning with increases in the Consumer Price Index and causing even the wealthiest Americans to start fearing a recession. Retail purchases were mostly flat in September after...
Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms
Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
RELATED PEOPLE
Walmart to Add Free Basic Package to Data Monetization Platform
About a year after launching Walmart Luminate, a data monetization platform for merchants and suppliers, Walmart has announced that it will make additions to the subscription-based product suite and that it expects to launch a free basic package for suppliers in 2023. One data set that the company has added...
$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores
A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
Victoria’s Secret Looks to Woo ‘Broader, More Loyal’ Base
Victoria’s Secret will meet with investors and analysts Thursday (Oct. 13) as the lingerie and beauty product company looks to ignite growth after a rocky summer. “Led by our two category-defining brands and a global business positioned to increase market share, our goal is clear — to be the world’s leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel,” CEO Martin Waters said in a news release. “Our market position atop the domestic intimates category is a key strength and growth opportunity for our business.”
Cloud Unlocks Embedded Finance Use Cases for Banks, Says Green Dot
Cloud Unlocks Embedded Finance Use Cases for Banks, Says Green Dot. Digital services have become par for the course in modern banking, and banks are scrambling to offer the most impressive experiences. Some of the most common services banks offer include automated account validation, digital lockboxes and immediate transaction confirmation, but these represent just a small fraction of the possibilities that digital innovation can bring. Customers want fast, seamless and secure solutions and will reward banks that step up to provide them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walgreens Charts Simplified Future as ‘Consumer-Centric Healthcare’ Company
In what could be characterized as the latest entry in the “COVID-19 Changed Everything” file, Walgreens Boots Alliance said Thursday (Oct. 13) that it is simplifying its operations under three business segments as part of its transformation to become a “consumer-centric healthcare” company. This, as the...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch Tools for Restaurants, SMBs
Today in B2B payments, Walmart announces upcoming changes to its data monetization platform, Toast helps restaurants with catering and wholesale orders, and Nuvei adds a payments interface for businesses of all sizes. Plus, TripActions raises $300 million, while BNP Paribas agrees to buy Kantox. About a year after launching Walmart...
Kroger-Albertsons Merger Creates Pickup and Delivery Powerhouse
On Friday (Oct. 14), Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, announced its merger with Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal, adding the latter’s 2,273 stores to the former’s more than 2,700 stores, creating a super grocer. “As a combined entity, we will be better positioned to...
Ambry Hill, eComchain Enable B2B eCommerce for Aircraft Parts Sellers
Software company Ambry Hill Technologies and eCommerce implementation company eComchain have partnered to provide sellers of aircraft parts with a B2B eCommerce storefront solution. The new solution will be part of VistaSuite, which is Ambry Hill Technologies’ cloud-based business management software for the aviation aftermarket industry, the two companies said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Internet, Cloud Capabilities Define Google’s Billion-Dollar Africa Investment
One year on from the launch of Google’s billion-dollar, five-year investment plan to foster digital transformation in Africa, the firm has announced a number of projects that are helping to improve digital infrastructure and support local startups on the continent. During a recent Google for Africa 2022 webcast, company...
UK Retailers Count on Affordability, Omnichannel Sales to Foster Customer Loyalty
With consumer sentiment at an all-time low due to a worsening cost-of-living crisis, devising strategies to help United Kingdom customers shop and save money seems to be at the top of retailers’ minds, especially ahead of the annual holiday shopping season. For example, Walgreens-owned health and beauty retailer Boots...
HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool
The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
Italian iGaming Firm Lottomatica Revamps with Nuvei for Digital Payments
Italian iGaming operator Lottomatica is re-platforming its digital services and partnering with payments technology firm Nuvei to deliver faster payouts to users. Using Nuvei’s integrated cashier technology and local acquiring solutions, Lottomatica is now offering its players a new payment experience that includes expanded deposits and withdrawals, according to a press release on Thursday (Oct. 13).
B2B Marketplaces Digitize Corporate Procurement, Tackle Africa’s Inefficient Supply Chains
Online marketplaces are among the defining features of contemporary eCommerce, which has been shaped by the likes of global heavyweights such as Amazon and eBay. But just as direct-to-consumer retail has been transformed by the marketplace model, the world of wholesale and commercial trade has also embraced digital platforms. In...
Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages
In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
Metaverse VP Sharma to Head Stripe’s Revenue and Financial Management
A vice president of Meta’s virtual reality (VR) social platform Horizon Worlds is now over at Stripe working with a new product team. Vivek Sharma started as Stripe’s new head of revenue and financial management this week and is collaborating with a new team developing products aimed at helping businesses manage, track and analyze their revenue, according to his LinkedIn post on Friday (Oct. 14).
Blackline Adds Credit Risk Assessment to Financial Operations Platform
Noting that companies are increasingly concerned about their cash flow metrics, financial operations management platform BlackLine has added new capabilities that give organizations real-time insights into the risk profile and behavior of their customers. The new Customer Attractiveness Scoring feature uses insights gleaned from the cash collection and management process...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0