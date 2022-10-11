ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store

In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
RETAIL
PYMNTS

Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms

Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sundar Pichai
PYMNTS

Victoria’s Secret Looks to Woo ‘Broader, More Loyal’ Base

Victoria’s Secret will meet with investors and analysts Thursday (Oct. 13) as the lingerie and beauty product company looks to ignite growth after a rocky summer. “Led by our two category-defining brands and a global business positioned to increase market share, our goal is clear — to be the world’s leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel,” CEO Martin Waters said in a news release. “Our market position atop the domestic intimates category is a key strength and growth opportunity for our business.”
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Cloud Unlocks Embedded Finance Use Cases for Banks, Says Green Dot

Cloud Unlocks Embedded Finance Use Cases for Banks, Says Green Dot. Digital services have become par for the course in modern banking, and banks are scrambling to offer the most impressive experiences. Some of the most common services banks offer include automated account validation, digital lockboxes and immediate transaction confirmation, but these represent just a small fraction of the possibilities that digital innovation can bring. Customers want fast, seamless and secure solutions and will reward banks that step up to provide them.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Data Center#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Google Cloud Ai
PYMNTS

Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch Tools for Restaurants, SMBs

Today in B2B payments, Walmart announces upcoming changes to its data monetization platform, Toast helps restaurants with catering and wholesale orders, and Nuvei adds a payments interface for businesses of all sizes. Plus, TripActions raises $300 million, while BNP Paribas agrees to buy Kantox. About a year after launching Walmart...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Ambry Hill, eComchain Enable B2B eCommerce for Aircraft Parts Sellers

Software company Ambry Hill Technologies and eCommerce implementation company eComchain have partnered to provide sellers of aircraft parts with a B2B eCommerce storefront solution. The new solution will be part of VistaSuite, which is Ambry Hill Technologies’ cloud-based business management software for the aviation aftermarket industry, the two companies said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
PYMNTS

HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool

The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
PERSONAL FINANCE
PYMNTS

Italian iGaming Firm Lottomatica Revamps with Nuvei for Digital Payments

Italian iGaming operator Lottomatica is re-platforming its digital services and partnering with payments technology firm Nuvei to deliver faster payouts to users. Using Nuvei’s integrated cashier technology and local acquiring solutions, Lottomatica is now offering its players a new payment experience that includes expanded deposits and withdrawals, according to a press release on Thursday (Oct. 13).
VIDEO GAMES
PYMNTS

Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages

In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Metaverse VP Sharma to Head Stripe’s Revenue and Financial Management

A vice president of Meta’s virtual reality (VR) social platform Horizon Worlds is now over at Stripe working with a new product team. Vivek Sharma started as Stripe’s new head of revenue and financial management this week and is collaborating with a new team developing products aimed at helping businesses manage, track and analyze their revenue, according to his LinkedIn post on Friday (Oct. 14).
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Blackline Adds Credit Risk Assessment to Financial Operations Platform

Noting that companies are increasingly concerned about their cash flow metrics, financial operations management platform BlackLine has added new capabilities that give organizations real-time insights into the risk profile and behavior of their customers. The new Customer Attractiveness Scoring feature uses insights gleaned from the cash collection and management process...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy