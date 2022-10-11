ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo has a message for fat-phobic critics: ‘F–k them’

By Francesca Bacardi
Lizzo is blasting her critics who focus on her weight instead of her talent.

The “About Damn Time” singer told Vanity Fair in her new cover story that while she’s been criticized for her size her whole life, she became particularly hurt when someone insulted her entire being.

“People have been calling me fat my entire life, but that was the first time seeing an insult of how I looked, who I am, and my music wrapped into one, and it really hurt me,” Lizzo shared, “and if one person says it, then another person says it, it multiplies like a f–king virus.”

The “2 Be Loved” performer refused to repeat the insult because she doesn’t want her critics to know what “really hurt” her.

“If enough people on the internet start echoing sentiments about you, it becomes part of your public persona and it’s out of your control,” she said.

Lizzo opened up about facing fat-phobic comments regularly.
Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair

Lizzo, 34, feels it’s important to document her overcoming her harshest critics in a public way because she wants to help others who might be struggling and not see a way through their pain.

“I know I’m not the only person who experiences extreme negativity thrown at them from the internet—there are people in high school right now who have a whole high school talking about them,” she shared, “and they don’t know how they’re going to get through it.

“If enough people on the internet start echoing sentiments about you, it becomes part of your public persona and it’s out of your control,” she told the publication.
Campbell Addy/Vanity Fair

“So if they can see me get through it on the level and the scale I’m experiencing it, maybe they’ll think they can get through it, too.”

Of course, sticking it to her haters gives her life.

“Hell yeah, it made me feel better,” she said. “F–k them!”

The famed flutist most recently appeared to shut down Kanye West who made fat-phobic comments about her during his interview with Tucker Carlson last week.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in their motherf–king mouth for no motherf–king reason,” Lizzo told the audience during her concert at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday.

“I’m minding my fat, black, beautiful business!” she continued before jokingly asking her Canadian fans, “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

#Vanity Fair
Page Six

