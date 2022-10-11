ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

On3.com

Carolina Panthers: Inactives for Week 6 versus Los Angeles Rams

The Carolina Panthers have been in a bit of a freefall this week following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is unavailable for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a high ankle injury last week. Mayfield worked out on Friday but Carolina will keep him out of the action on Sunday to give him more rehab time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 6 - Bengals at Saints

Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 matchup against the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears Seeing Red Over Striped Shirts and No Yellow Flag

If everyone hadn't known otherwise, they would have surely sworn Tony Corrente returned from retirement Thursday to officiate the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. It was Corrente and crew, of course, who seemed to find any number of ways to hand the 29-27 victory to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears Left Carson Wentz Something to Remember Them By

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener. They did a little more damage than previously thought. Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns

As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys’ Contract Like Michael Gallup

FRISCO - Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and still shopping his services while rehabbing from the ACL tear he sustained as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl win. What's he in search of contractually?. Something akin to what the Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
WASHINGTON, DC
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Owners Don’t Plan on Voting Dan Snyder Out in Next NFL Meeting

View the original article to see embedded media. NFL owners do not plan to vote on the future of Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder at next week’s league meeting, per The Athletic. This news comes on the heels of an ESPN story published Thursday saying Snyder recently told a close associate he has enough information to “blow up” several NFL owners, the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Chip Kelly Win AP Pac-12 Midseason Awards

With half of the regular season in the rear-view mirror, the Bruins continue to reel in the hardware. The Associated Press released its Pac-12 midseason awards Friday morning, and No. 11 UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) was well-represented on the list of honorees compiled by AP writers who cover the conference. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was named the Pac-12's Top Offensive Player, while Chip Kelly was named its Top Coach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Lawsuit Filed Against Alvin Kamara in New Orleans

A lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm (Houston, TX) and Garner & Munoz (New Orleans, LA), on behalf of client Darnell Greene (Plaintiff). The court document petitions for civil damages based on assault and battery against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (Defendant). The attorneys submitted the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Scouting Report: Gators CB Commit Dijon Johnson

The Florida Gators put the recruiting landscape on notice by securing the commitment of cornerback Dijon Johnson on Thursday, a long-awaited flip from Ohio State, and for good reason. Not only did head coach Billy Napier make his mark by plucking a prospect away from the Buckeyes, a consistent threat...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

A Look At The Three Biggest Questions For Miami Heat Entering This Season

The Miami Heat are less than a week from their season opener against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday at FTX Arena. SI.com's Robin Lundberg recently broke down the three biggest questions entering the season. Here's what he had to say:. Can Tyler Herro justify his contract?. Tyler Herro got paid; now...
MIAMI, FL

