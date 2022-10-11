Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
Carolina Panthers: Inactives for Week 6 versus Los Angeles Rams
The Carolina Panthers have been in a bit of a freefall this week following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is unavailable for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a high ankle injury last week. Mayfield worked out on Friday but Carolina will keep him out of the action on Sunday to give him more rehab time.
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans’ Mike Vrabel Jabs NFL Officiating With ‘Reply All’ Email, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL officiating has been a hot topic of conversation due to two controversial roughing the passer penalties last week, and at least one coach shared his frustration with peers around the league. Every week, the league sends coaches and general managers an...
Raleigh News & Observer
Look: Joe Burrow Wears Ja’Marr Chase’s National Championship Jersey to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore Ja'Marr Chase's National Championship jersey to the Superdome ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Saints. Chase grew up in New Orleans. The dynamic duo led LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2019. Now they return to...
WATCH: Harrison Smith catches absurd interception
The Minnesota Vikings held a 7-3 lead when the Dolphins got the ball back at the end of the first half. Harrison Smith decided to make something happen to try and flip the fortune of the game for the purple and gold. After the Dolphins had already there the ball...
Raleigh News & Observer
The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 6 - Bengals at Saints
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 matchup against the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our...
Raleigh News & Observer
Can Panthers’ Steve Wilks make most of second chance? Former bosses, players think so
It was 2012, and Ron Rivera needed a new defensive backs coach in the second season of his tenure as Carolina Panthers head coach. He knew exactly who he wanted in that role: Steve Wilks. In 2006, Wilks’ first season as an NFL assistant, the Chicago Bears’ defense ranked fifth...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Seeing Red Over Striped Shirts and No Yellow Flag
If everyone hadn't known otherwise, they would have surely sworn Tony Corrente returned from retirement Thursday to officiate the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. It was Corrente and crew, of course, who seemed to find any number of ways to hand the 29-27 victory to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Left Carson Wentz Something to Remember Them By
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener. They did a little more damage than previously thought. Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it...
Raleigh News & Observer
Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns
As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
Raleigh News & Observer
Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys’ Contract Like Michael Gallup
FRISCO - Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and still shopping his services while rehabbing from the ACL tear he sustained as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl win. What's he in search of contractually?. Something akin to what the Dallas...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dave Tepper said Panthers have never had a ‘real culture of winning.’ Was he right?
Because of something that happened at the end of Panther owner Dave Tepper’s news conference Monday after he fired Matt Rhule — something that involved me and that I’ve addressed at length by this point — I never did write about the part of the presser that Tepper got right.
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Owners Don’t Plan on Voting Dan Snyder Out in Next NFL Meeting
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL owners do not plan to vote on the future of Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder at next week’s league meeting, per The Athletic. This news comes on the heels of an ESPN story published Thursday saying Snyder recently told a close associate he has enough information to “blow up” several NFL owners, the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Chip Kelly Win AP Pac-12 Midseason Awards
With half of the regular season in the rear-view mirror, the Bruins continue to reel in the hardware. The Associated Press released its Pac-12 midseason awards Friday morning, and No. 11 UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) was well-represented on the list of honorees compiled by AP writers who cover the conference. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was named the Pac-12's Top Offensive Player, while Chip Kelly was named its Top Coach.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lawsuit Filed Against Alvin Kamara in New Orleans
A lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm (Houston, TX) and Garner & Munoz (New Orleans, LA), on behalf of client Darnell Greene (Plaintiff). The court document petitions for civil damages based on assault and battery against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (Defendant). The attorneys submitted the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Scouting Report: Gators CB Commit Dijon Johnson
The Florida Gators put the recruiting landscape on notice by securing the commitment of cornerback Dijon Johnson on Thursday, a long-awaited flip from Ohio State, and for good reason. Not only did head coach Billy Napier make his mark by plucking a prospect away from the Buckeyes, a consistent threat...
Raleigh News & Observer
A Look At The Three Biggest Questions For Miami Heat Entering This Season
The Miami Heat are less than a week from their season opener against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday at FTX Arena. SI.com's Robin Lundberg recently broke down the three biggest questions entering the season. Here's what he had to say:. Can Tyler Herro justify his contract?. Tyler Herro got paid; now...
