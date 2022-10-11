ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 Birthdays, Ranked

By Nicole Gallucci
 5 days ago
While fans are still waiting to learn if Season 8 is the most dramatic season in Bachelor in Paradise history, four episodes in I think it’s safe to say that this is definitely the most dramatic season in Birthday in Paradise history.

From Lace Morris faking her birthday in the Season 8 premiere to Justin Glaze getting a depressing birthday kiss from Genevieve Parisi in Episode 4, Paradise is celebrating birthdays galore this season. It’s believed that Season 8 started filming around June 7, 2022, which means a more than a few contestants are Geminis. (Except, of course, Lace, who lied about her birthday and was actually born in November.)

As the Bachelor in Paradise birthday celebrations (both real and fake) continue, here’s Decider’s official ranking of all the birthdays in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, from worst to best. We’ll update this list as the season progresses. And please, someone find out when Salley Cason’s suitcase was born/made/purchased so we can celebrate that, too.

Justin Glaze

As the great Michael Scott once said, “Well, well, well, how the turntables.” Justin famously ruined Genevieve’s birthday by going on a date. And in Episode 4, she got back from her double date on Justin’s birthday, which crushed him! As Justin waited for Aaron and Genevieve to return from their jam-packed day of fun, he spent a portion of his special day moping around, imagining worst-case scenarios. When the double date group finally returned, they described their day as “absolutely epic,” which I’m sure wasn’t the gift Justin wanted.

“It’s tough, because I don’t want to hurt him. But at the same time, it’s his birthday and I feel terrible,” Genevieve said in a confessional before chatting with Justin. She explained that she saw another side of Aaron on their date and he made her feel “wanted and special,” which is something she felt her relationship with Justin was lacking. The two got into an argument, Justin mansplained how Paradise is supposed to work, and then he used his birthday to guilt her into a hug and a kiss.

After Aaron saw Genevieve and Justin making out he went to his room. And when Genevieve came up for air she said, “Oh my god, someone drown me in the water. I have to go.” Perfect birthday talk! She left Justin, apologized to Aaron, and the night ended with her and Aaron sharing a makeup kiss and excitedly counting down the end of Justin’s birthday, so Genevieve could dump him. Which she did.

Birthday Rating: Horrible all around

Genevieve Parisi

As noted above, Genevieve also had a rough start to her birthday thanks to a date. In Episode 2, Justin and Victoria went out, leaving Genevieve to run through worst-case scenarios. While the date wasn’t technically on Genevieve’s birthday, Justin and Genevieve’s deeply awkward post-date chat — during which Justin told her he had fun and was torn between two women — happened after midnight on her birthday and laid the groundwork for a crummy celebration. “I always cry on my birthday,” Genevieve told the camera.

In Episode 3, Genevieve spent her birthday (which fell on the same day as the first rose ceremony) convinced she’d be going home. Things seemed grim, but then Justin stepped up and got her a cake, candles, and party hats. He told her he still cared about her and thought she was special, but unfortunately they got in another fight. Meanwhile, Justin’s other love interest, Victoria, made a move on Johnny, which inspired Justin to fully commit to Genevieve and give her the coveted Birthday Rose. Not exactly how Genevieve wanted things to play out, but still better than Justin’s birthday.

Birthday Rating: Started bad, ended good

Lace Morris

They say fake it ’til you make it, and Lace is living proof that the saying holds truth. In the Paradise premiere, Lace struggled to connect with the other contestants, who were all from different seasons than her. People found her return to Paradise as an alum six years later a bit confusing, and while the group spent the first night partying together, Lace stayed in her room alone.

After Shanae went looking for her, Lace gave Paradise another try. But she went back to the group prepared. She headed straight for the bar and told Wells, “I’m 32 today,” then she watched the birthday wishes roll in. The group took “birthday shots” to “Lace being back on the beach,” and the rest of the night was smooth sailing for her.

“I told someone it was my birthday and they believed me and I ran with it,” she explained in a confessional. “And then everyone believed me and so I just took it.” When Wells asks if it was really her birthday, Lace laughed and said, “Just go with it…[It’s in] November.”

Lace got dessert, some quality birthday time with Logan, and most importantly Paradise acceptance. Sure, Logan called her “Luce,” but ultimately the birthday lie helped her get a whole beach-worth of friends.

Birthday Status: Faux-nomenal

#Birthdays#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Bachelor In Paradise#Different Seasons#Partying#Lace Morris#Geminis
Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

