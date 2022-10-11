Who Went Home on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31, Week 4?

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 showed a lot of home team pride last night with its all Disney+ episode. The episode gave us routines set to various theme songs (The Muppets and The Simpsons!) as well as memorable songs from memorable Disney movies. Jenifer Lewis was even on hand to sing her standout tune from Dancing with the Stars.

If it’s not clear by now, last night continued to prove that this batch of stars are here to compete. There were lots of 9s handed out and a few pairs scored some career highs. It truly feels like anyone’s game still! So, who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars last night? And which couples came out on top? SPOILERS ahead.

Who went home on Dancing with the Stars Season 31, Episode 4?

After a truly memorable run, America’s weatherman (reigning) Sam Champion was eliminated from the competition. He and his partner Cheryl Burke performed a paso doble to “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman, a difficult dance style that Champion faced like a, well, champion.

The judges, while they appreciated his valiant effort at the expert-level routine, weren’t as forgiving when it came to critiques. Champion closed out with a 7, 6, 6, and 6 from the panel.

Photo: ABC

This was Sam’s time to go, and considering how he’s been battling a nerve issue in his leg over the past few weeks, maybe this was a good time to end his run. The 61-year-old has been open about being in lots of pain after each one of his routines, concentrated in one of his legs. That didn’t stop Champion from competing in four weeks of the high-profile dance competition. You gotta commend him for that!

Who got the highest score on Dancing with the Stars Season 31, Episode 4?

Once again the night ended in a three-way tie led by stars Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio, and Gabby Windey. Brady’s performance to “Wait for It” from Hamilton caused the judges to get particularly emotional.

Photo: ABC

What were the scores on Dancing with the Stars Episode 4?

The scores from last night’s Disney+ night look like this:

36 – Charli & Mark, Gabby & Val, Wayne & Witney 34 – Heidi & Artem, Jordin & Brandon 32 – Shangela & Gleb, Selma & Sasha 31 – Jessie & Alan, 29 – Vinny & Koko, Daniel & Britt 28 – Joseph & Daniella, Trevor & Emma 25 – Sam & Cheryl

Who will go home next week? The way this competition is going, anyone could be on top and anyone could be out.

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.